‘Landman’ returns to film at this small town in North Texas, an hour outside Fort Worth

Walk down a North Texas street and you might stumble upon the filming of Season 2 of Taylor Sheridan’s Landman.

Since March, the cast and crew of the oil rig drama have been filming in downtown Fort Worth, on TCU’s campus and at a church in Springtown, outside Fort Worth.

Most recently, Landman filmed in the small town of Jacksboro, about an hour northwest of Fort Worth.

The Jacksboro Herald-Gazette, a local newspaper, posted photos on Facebook showing the crew at the local police station.

This isn’t the first time Landman has filmed in Jacksboro. Last year, the show filmed scenes at Faith Community Hospital, and in April the show returned to film funeral scenes.

The Paramount+ series immerses viewers in the West Texas oil industry, starring Billy Bob Thornton as an oil industry “fixer” navigating his professional and family life. The show’s star-studded cast includes Andy Garcia and Demi Moore. Sam Elliott, who was previously in Sheridan’s 1883, is expected to join the cast of Landman Season 2.

While North Texas is a go-to shooting location for Sheridan, it’s not the only spot he’ll film for Season 2. The show has expanded filming to Oklahoma for scenes about a casino.

Sheridan’s Landman is based on the podcast Boomtown from Imperative Entertainment and Texas Monthly, a series looking into the modern-day oil boom in West Texas’ Permian Basin.

Here are some of the North Texas hotspots Landman cast and crew have been seen at:

The Worthington Hotel

61 Osteria

Texas Christian University campus

Studio 74 Vintage in Fort Worth

First United Methodist Church in Springtown

Hurtado BBQ

Sheridan’s Bosque Ranch in Weatherford

