Man dies in Garland Detention Center a day after hospital visit, police say

A man died in custody at the Garland Detention Center a day after being evaluated and released from a local hospital, police said Monday.

Garland Paramedics and police responded to call at the jail about a male detainee found unconscious and unresponsive around 5 p.m. Sunday, according to police. He was pronounced dead after being rushed to a hospital.

It's at least the second person in the last month to die in Garland police custody after suffering a medical emergency.

The man, identified as 31-year-old William Hunter Kimbrough, had complained of feeling ill Saturday as well. He was taken to the hospital but released that same day and returned to the jail, police said.

Kimbrough was in custody after an arrest on fentanyl possession and tampering with evidence charges, according to police.

Garland Police said they are working with the the Collin County Medical Examiner to

determine the cause of death. The investigation is ongoing.

Penelope Rivera is KERA's Breaking News Reporter. Got a tip? Email Penelope at privera@kera.org.

