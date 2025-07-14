Suspect dies in DPD custody after alleged robbery, police say

A person died in police custody after allegedly robbing another person, according to a statement from Dallas Police.

Authorities say the alleged robber, who was not publicly identified, died while on the way to the hospital. It's unclear why the person needed medical attention and what his cause of death was.

Police say they responded to a call about an assault Sunday at about 3:55 p.m. in the 5600 block of Lemmon Avenue, where they said an individual robbed another person in the parking lot.

When officers arrived, they arrested the person and began transporting them to a nearby hospital, but the person died before arriving, according to DPD's statement.

The Dallas Police Department declined to comment further to KERA News Monday.

The department said the investigation is ongoing and The Dallas County District Attorney’s Office is conducting its own investigation.

The Office of Community Police Oversight was also notified and responded.

Penelope Rivera is KERA's Breaking News Reporter. Got a tip? Email Penelope at privera@kera.org.

