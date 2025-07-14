SH 114 near DFW Airport reopens after deadly crash
All eastbound lanes of State Highway 114 near DFW Airport were closed this morning because of a deadly crash.
Irving police responded to multiple reports of a wrong-way crash around before 3 a.m. the eastbound lanes of 114 near Esters Road.
Police found two people were killed in a head-on collision caused by a wrong-way driver. Both drivers died at the scene.
UPDATE: As of 9:30 a.m., all eastbound lanes on SH 114 have been reopened. Thank you for your patience as our officers conducted their investigation. https://t.co/u6TPcZz6QX— Irving Police Dept. (@IrvingPD) July 14, 2025