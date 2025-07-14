© 2025 KERA News
NPR for North Texas
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

SH 114 near DFW Airport reopens after deadly crash

KERA | By KERA News
Published July 14, 2025 at 7:34 AM CDT
Police and emergency lights are seen at night.
Shutterstock
/
Shutterstock

All eastbound lanes of State Highway 114 near DFW Airport were closed this morning because of a deadly crash.

Irving police responded to multiple reports of a wrong-way crash around before 3 a.m. the eastbound lanes of 114 near Esters Road.

Police found two people were killed in a head-on collision caused by a wrong-way driver. Both drivers died at the scene.
Tags
News car crashDFW Airport
KERA News
See stories by KERA News
Related Content