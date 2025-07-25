DCTA, Lewisville plan $40M expansion around Old Town Station

Lewisville’s downtown transit station is getting a $40 million makeover.

The city of Lewisville and Denton County Transit Authority, as well as Dallas Area Rapid Transit, are developing plans for a transit-oriented development district, complete with a new DCTA headquarters near Old Town Station’s A-train platform.

This expansion is slated for a plot of land between East College, East Church and East Main streets in Lewisville, significantly expanding the current reach of Old Town Station.

The total estimated cost of the project is $40.3 million, but DCTA has already secured a Federal Transit Administration grant offsetting the total by about $8 million. The remaining $32.3 million would be covered by DCTA, development partners or other sources.

A new three-story DCTA headquarters would include office space, a waiting area and a retail and restaurant area. There are also plans to consider a hotel and conference center.

The station is set to feature a covered plaza, parking for buses, cars and rideshare vehicles and a “kiss and ride” drop-off and pickup area.

These developments would allow riders to make the most of the time between rides with retail and restaurant spaces. There would also be more connections to Denton, Dallas and Collin county cities through DART.

Here’s a breakdown of what is proposed and its estimated cost:



Waiting hall — $9.5 million

DCTA office building — $19 million

Street and infrastructure for DCTA HQ building — $5 million

Platform connection and “kiss and ride” drop-off spot — $6.8 million

If approved, the project’s development is expected to start this summer, starting with a request for proposals and developer selection through winter 2027. Construction of the DCTA headquarters would likely occur from spring 2027 through fall 2029.

CAMILA GONZALEZ can be reached at 940-566-6830 and cgonzalez@dentonrc.com.

