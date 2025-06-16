One transit agency for all of North Texas? Leaders discuss future of transportation

Some local elected officials say they want to see a regional authority that can manage transit across North Texas’ most populated counties.

During a meeting of the Regional Transportation Council (RTC) on Thursday, leaders discussed a proposal by transportation director Michael Morris that’s meant to bring together transit agencies, city officials and other stakeholders, including the general public, to "lay out a path forward."

“Where the RTC takes a leadership position, tries to pull together a new vision for transit, probably expansion of boundaries," Morris said.

Morris’ recommendation, called Policy 25-01, comes after a “heated” months-long process at the state legislature over funding for Dallas Area Rapid Transit that left cities divided on the best path forward for public transportation in North Texas.

Policy 25-01 proposes a comprehensive process ahead of the next legislative session for reviewing how to best deliver transit to North Texans over the next 25 years, potentially pulling in state funding to do so. It asks local cities and counties to implement findings from Transit 2.0, a study by the RTC that includes recommendations and a final report on what the region needs to keep up with rapid population growth.

"The [RTC] needs expansion of existing Transit Authority boundaries or creation of new Authorities to reduce future roadway congestion, improve safety, develop alternative mobility solutions through contiguous transit coverage and drive more sustainable development," the proposal reads.

Morris said the process will address "equity issues we've heard to date."

DART board chair Gary Slagel told the council he supports the proposal, calling it a “good way forward.”

Dallas city council member Cara Mendelsohn said she’s in favor of “dismantling” the region’s three separate transit agencies – DART, Trinity Metro and DCTA – and creating a single authority. Morris responded that his proposal is meant to open a dialogue that could lead to the “option” of creating a transit agency for the region.

But Mendelsohn said she's only on board if there’s a change in the sales tax structure.

A sticking point for the proposal is the cost of transit services for potential new member cities. She said she wouldn’t sign on to a proposal that would ask cities to pay a full cent for each sales tax dollar, like DART member cities currently pay.

“If it's a full penny for Dallas and it's less for others, that's not going to fly,” Mendelsohn said. “If it's a full penny everybody, that’s not going to fly.”

Arlington Mayor Jim Ross had a mixed response to the proposal.

“Arlington is excited about coming together and regionalize. We've made that commitment that as we get there, we're jumping on board,” Ross said. “But I can't justify those types of expenses in my community.”

The council will vote on Policy 25-01 at its next meeting, but Morris highlighted collaboration as key to solving the region’s growing pains.

“I don't wanna see a repeat of what happened at the legislature on transit next session. Horrible fatal flaws could occur,” Morris said. “Saying it more nicely, after 43 years of a certain approach to transit, maybe a new approach to transit can prepare us for 12 and a half million people.”

Pablo Arauz Peña is KERA’s growth and infrastructure reporter. Got a tip? Email Pablo at parauzpena@kera.org .