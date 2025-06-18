Millions in federal funds awarded to bike, pedestrian trails across North Texas

Bike and pedestrian trails in North Texas are getting a boost in funding after regional leaders approved a $74 million investment last week.

The Regional Transportation Council recently approved $59.6 million in federal funds for a dozen bike trail and safe school route projects in Collin, Dallas, Denton and Tarrant counties. The council is matching the funds with another $14.4 million.

“These funded improvements will connect people who choose walking and bicycling as modes of transportation to schools, transit services and major hubs of employment in the Dallas-Fort Worth area,” Kevin Kokes, program manager for the North Central Texas Council of Governments’ land-use and mobility options team, said in a news release.

The 12 projects include bike facilities along Dallas Area Rapid Transit’s nearly completed Silver Line commuter rail in Addison, which was awarded $7.7 million. Another $12 million will go toward the T.C. Rice Trail in Carrollton, connecting Denton County Transportation Authority’s Hebron Station to DART’s Frankford station in North Carrollton.

“In addition to connecting people to destinations, the projects funded by the RTC will improve safety and comfort, reduce traffic congestion and improve air quality,” Kokes said.

Other projects include the Sycamore Trail extension in Denton, which will improve access for neighborhoods near DCTA’s Downtown Denton transit center. The full list of projects also includes trails in Fort Worth, Frisco and Crowley.

Pablo Arauz Peña is KERA’s growth and infrastructure reporter. Got a tip? Email Pablo at parauzpena@kera.org .