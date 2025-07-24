Not a 'snowball's chance in heck' Robert Morris and Gateway will agree on arbitration, judge told

Gateway Church and Robert Morris have at least another 30 days to agree on an arbitrator in their ongoing legal dispute stemming from the disgraced pastor's resignation over sexual abuse allegations — something an attorney for Morris admitted was unlikely to happen.

Morris and Gateway are each seeking something different in arbitration, a process in which a third party helps resolve a dispute between two or more groups. Morris wants a “Christian arbitrator,” who can follow rules from the International Christian Concern, a religious group whose website says helps support "persecuted Christians". Meanwhile, the Southlake-based megachurch seeks to hire someone from the American Arbitration Association or a district judge.

At a court hearing Thursday, Morris agreed to take another 30 days to find a third party each side could agree on. But his attorney, William Mateja, added there likely wasn't a "snowball's chance in heck" they would find someone who satisfied both parties.

Morris left the courthouse immediately after the hearing and declined to speak with reporters. Lawyers for both sides declined to comment to KERA.

Ronald W. Breaux, Gateway’s attorney, told the judge Thursday Morris was asking for “outrageous monetary demands.” He also said the megachurch was reluctant to compel arbitration — which would settle the matter privately — because Gateway believes the outcome should be public given the “newsworthy stuff.” The church did ultimately agree to the 30-day extension.

Morris, 63, resigned from the church last June after he was accused of sexually abusing a child for more than four years in the 1980s. The legal dispute between Morris and the megachurch comes after he requested millions of dollars as part of his retirement, which Gateway refused to pay.

Upon stepping down, Gateway claims Morris asked for $1 million up front, then $800,000 a year until he turns 70, followed by $600,000 a year for the rest of his and his wife’s lives.

Morris then requested arbitration to help resolve the matter, as his attorneys argued the church forced him out of his position and lied about how much they knew about the extent of the alleged abuse. They claim church elders knew for nearly two decades before his accuser Cindy Clemishire went public.

Prior to an arbitration, the parties can attempt to resolve the matter through mediation, something Gateway claims Morris deliberately avoided before filing for an arbitrator to hear the case.

"To support his presumptuous demand, Morris twists and omits critical facts about his behavior, both in the 1980s and toward Gateway in the decades since, including making false assertions that he was 'transparent with the Board,' that the Elders knew of the abuse, and that Gateway has shown an unwillingness to mediate this dispute," court filings in May read.

The case was eventually mediated in late June, but the sides did not reach a resolution, according to court records.

Morris has since been indicted in Oklahoma — where the alleged abuse occurred — on five counts of lewd or indecent acts to a child. He made his first court appearance in May in Osage County. He’s set to appear again Sept. 4.

Clemishire is also suing Gateway, Morris and his wife for defamation and failing to report the alleged abuse that happened to her.

The lawsuit pointed to Morris' previous statement acknowledging the abuse claims, where he referred to Clemishire as a “young lady.” The suit claims Morris, his wife, Gateway and its elders all benefited financially from hiding any known information about the sexual abuse claims from Clemishire.

Penelope Rivera is KERA’s breaking news reporter. Got a tip? Email Penelope Rivera at privera@kera.org.

