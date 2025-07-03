‘All Iranians are worried’ as North Texans with ties to Iran monitor travel ban, war

Nika Reinecke was looking forward to the reunification of her family.

Reinecke, who came to the U.S. from Iran in 1977 to study, was able to help her mother and two other siblings join her in Texas. The only one missing from her tight-knit family is her younger brother, Alireza.

In 2010 their mother petitioned for Alireza to get an immigrant visa to become a permanent resident in the U.S., but due to a combination of things such as a backlog and COVID -- the process was repeatedly delayed. Finally, two years ago, Alireza received notice that he and his 20-year-old daughter Tina had an appointment for an interview at the American Embassy in Dubai on June 9.

“They did all the preps, basically they fingerprint you, make sure all your documents are in good shape,” Reinecke, who’s a member of KERA’s Community Advisory Board, said.

But just days before, her brother and niece received an email telling them they would not be issued a visa because of the Trump administration's travel ban barring Iranian nationals from entering the U.S.

“It was a big shock, and then there was disappointment and sadness because the last time that we had been together as a family was 1978.”

Then, days later, Israel and the U.S. struck Iranian military and nuclear sites, and Iran fired missiles at Israel in retaliation. Reineke's brother and niece were stranded in Dubai, with no flights to Iran, and no way to come to the U.S.

He’s one of a countless number of Iranians caught up in the travel ban and conflict as their families here in North Texas can only watch to see what’s next for the country.

Iran and Israel have since agreed to a ceasefire, but Texas Woman’s University sociology professor Mahmoud Sadri said the entire region is still on edge. Sadri is a native of Iran and has written numerous articles for U.S. and Iranian publications about the Iranian government.

“All Iranians are worried and we are all in touch with our family and we want to know exactly how they feel,” Sadri said. His own sister fled to a suburb of Tehran during the 12-day air bombardment.

“She was telling me that even if the bombs fall far away, that they can't see it or even hear it,” he said .“They know ...something has hit like a little tremor.”

He said Iranians there and in North Texas are worried about what is going to happen next.

“Are we going to step back from the brink?” he said. "Or is the whole region and maybe the whole world going to be swallowed by what started a few days ago?"

Samira Page / Courtesy Samira Page, founder of Dallas-based nonprofit Gateway of Grace, fled Iran with her family in 1999. She said many others have fled in search of “greater freedom.”

Samira Page, however, is watching with some hope. She and her family fled Iran in 1999 because of religious persecution and obtained political asylum in the U.S. She later founded Gateway of Grace, a Dallas-based Christian nonprofit that connects refugees with resources such as housing, food, and social services.

“We have so many families in similar situations,” Page said. “It’s disheartening and difficult for many of the families.”

Page said a significant portion of Iranian Americans are strongly opposed to the current Islamic Republic government in Iran, which came into power in 1979 after overthrowing the U.S. backed monarchy. She said many fled in search of “greater freedom.”

“Any action that weakens the regime, even military strikes, is seen as a potential step towards positive change and the liberation of the people of Iran,” she said.

Page also said she’s also concerned about Iranian civilians and the country’s stability, and “further entrenchments of the current regime.”

Nika Reinecke's brother Alireza and his daughter eventually traveled by boat out of Dubai and back to Iran , where he now waits for the travel ban to be lifted.

Reinecke has started a letter campaign to U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz and Secretary of State Marco Rubio, asking them to help people like her brother come to the U.S.

“My appeal is to please make an exception for people that have been through the process, that are vetted, that could become a good American citizen when they here,” Reinecke said. “They want to live a peaceful life and grow old and have grandchildren and be with their families."

Priscilla Rice is KERA’s communities reporter. Got a tip? Email her at price@kera.org .