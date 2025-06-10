Travel ban ‘making things tougher’ for North Texas immigrant communities

The Trump administration’s travel ban on 12 countries that went into effect Monday has North Texas immigrant groups wondering how it will affect the future of their communities.

Included in the ban are Afghanistan, Burma, Chad, Republic of Congo, Equatorial Guinea, Eritrea, Haiti, Iran, Libya Somalia, Sudan, Yemen. There are partial bans on Burundi, Cuba, Laos, Sierra Leone, Togo, Turkmenistan, and Venezuela.

Arrash Pirasteh, is the former president of the Iranian American Chamber of Commerce in Dallas. He said the travel ban is already impacting community members.

He said one person’s niece in Iran was accepted into a fully funded PhD program at a local university, “a dream opportunity that would have offered her a better life away from the struggles of the Iranian regime.”

“She was literally just one step away,” Pirasteh said. “Tragically, her timing coincides with the travel ban for students and the Trump administration halted the issuance of their visa, . ”

He called the travel ban “life altering” for many.

“Now there's no telling if and when she'll ever be able to come,” he said.

During his campaign, Trump promised to restore the travel ban from his first term in office. Last Thursday he said the restrictions “can’t come soon enough.”

The ban targets countries the administration says lack screening and vetting capabilities .

“Nationals of some countries also pose significant risks of overstaying their visas in the United States, which increases burdens on immigration and law enforcement components of the United States, and often exacerbates other risks related to national security and public safety,” the proclamation states.

The partial ban is “making things tougher and tougher” for Burundians here and abroad, said Ndayishimiye Innocent, president of the Dallas Burundian Community.

The proclamation suspends visitor and student visas for Burundi nationals, citing the overstay rate, as well as immigration.

Innocent, who came to the U.S. years ago as a refugee, said when he heard the news about the travel ban, he thought of not just families living in the U.S. but also in his native country.

He said Burundian relatives often visit North Texas for significant events like funerals, weddings and graduations. He was able to bring his own family over for his grandfather’s funeral in 2018 – but wonders how the travel restrictions will keep visitors from his country from these milestone events.

“You can't have those relatives coming to give the last farewells to the beloved ones,” he said.

“[It] affects people mentally and psychologically, those who are remaining.”

Priscilla Rice is KERA’s communities reporter. Got a tip? Email her at price@kera.org .