Venezuelan man in North Texas 'distraught' after SCOTUS order on protected status

Jesus came to the U.S. in 2023 seeking safety and hoping to provide financial stability for his family back in Venezuela.

He’s one of the 350,000 Venezuelans who were allowed to apply for Temporary Protected Status , or TPS, in 2023 under a Biden-era designation.

But a Supreme Court order Monday allowing the Trump administration to revoke those protections, pending an appeal of the case, leaves Jesus’ and other Venezuelans' futures in the U.S. uncertain.

“I feel distraught because of this,” Jesus — who asked to use only his first name — told KERA in Spanish as he ate lunch on the patio of a Venezuelan restaurant in Garland. It was the first time he heard the news about the court’s order.

“We don’t know what to do, because if you can imagine – we have our jobs here to be able to support our families in Venezuela,” he said. “The truth is, I don’t know. All of this is concerning.”

The Biden administration re-designated Venezuela for TPS in 2023 because of the humanitarian crisis there. He extended it until October 2026 just before leaving office; the Trump administration quickly moved to overturn the extension.

Secretary of Homeland Security determined “it is contrary to the national interest to permit the covered Venezuelan nationals to remain temporarily in the United States,” a February notice read.

The Supreme Court’s order this week does not affect the 250,000 Venezuelan nationals granted TPS in 2021, though that designation is set to expire later this year.

Without any Venezuelan consulates to turn to — they’ve been closed for years — Jesus said he and others are left searching for help.

“There isn’t anybody, any support here,” he said. “We don’t know where to go.”

Dallas immigration attorney Oscar Escoto said the case still needs to go to the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals later this year. He called the possibly revocation a "significant injustice."

"Given the severe humanitarian issues going on in Venezuela, TPS gives some sort of protection from deportation,” he said.

Escoto said TPS holders can also apply for other immigration protections, including asylum.

Jesus said he will be seeking legal counsel about options as returning to Venezuela would be dangerous.

“The president is practically the enemy of the citizens over there,” he said.

For now, he’s looking for legal help, trying to find a way to remain in the U.S.

Priscilla Rice is KERA’s communities reporter. Got a tip? Email her at price@kera.org .