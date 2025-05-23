ICE makes arrests outside immigration court in Dallas

Federal agents are targeting people outside immigration court in Dallas.

An attorney told KERA she saw at least three people detained Thursday after they were told their cases had been dismissed. She said as soon as they left the courtroom, plainclothes agents with Immigration and Customs Enforcement were waiting to arrest them.

“It's one of the worst things that I've seen,” said Christina Salazar, a member of the Mexican American Bar Association in Dallas.

She said once a judge signs a dismissal, the person is no longer in the court’s jurisdiction.

Similar arrests have been reported at courthouses in major cities around the country as the Trump administration tries to ramp up deportations. A Department of Homeland Security memo issued in January provided guidance on expedited removals of immigrants in the country less than two years.

“[It’s] basically a fast-track deportation,” Salazar said.

The Dallas ICE field office did not return requests for information for this story.

Salazar called what is happening unconstitutional. She warned a 21-year-old Venezuelan man who was sitting next to her in the courtroom and had received a dismissal order.

After she saw what happened to others, she told him that it was highly likely that he was going to be detained.

“He said, ‘Why? They just told me, they just told me that my case was dismissed, why are they going to take me again?’” Salazar said. “I said, you were tricked into this procedure. I'm sorry this is happening, but go ahead and call your mom.' And during that time, he authorized me to represent him."

Dallas immigration attorney Oscar Escoto said what’s happening is a significant due process concern and that it’s sending a clear message that people are no longer safe in the courtroom.

“What this may cause is people just to not show up,” he said, putting them at risk of further consequences, including a removal order.

"That allows ICE now to pick them up and execute that removal from the United States,” he said.

Priscilla Rice is KERA’s communities reporter. Got a tip? Email her at price@kera.org .