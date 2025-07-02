5 confirmed dead in I-20 crash, DPS cites clerical error in earlier death toll report

The Texas Department of Public Safety now says five people, not six, were killed in Saturday’s multi-vehicle crash on I-20 near Terrell. The update, issued Tuesday, corrects an earlier report attributing the discrepancy to a clerical error made by hospital staff during the initial response.

Among the victims are four members of a Fort Worth family: Zabar and Krishaun McKellar, their teenage son Kason and Zabar’s father Billy. A fifth family member, Evan McKellar, remains hospitalized in intensive care. A certified GoFundMe has been launched to support her recovery.

The crash occurred around 2:40 p.m. when authorities say 27-year-old Alexis Osmani Gonzalez-Companioni, a semi driver, fell asleep at the wheel. Investigators say his vehicle slammed into the McKellars’ pickup truck, setting off a chain reaction involving multiple big rigs and passenger vehicles.

The fifth person killed has been identified as 49-year-old Nicole Gregory of Dallas, who was driving a Jeep Compass. She was airlifted from the scene but later died at the hospital.

Gonzalez-Companioni suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was arrested on five counts of manslaughter and one count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. DPS says the investigation remains ongoing.

Gov. Greg Abbott has since directed DPS to broaden its probe, citing public safety concerns.