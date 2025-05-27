Dallas juvenile board meetings to go on the record for transparency

Every discussion by the Dallas County's Juvenile Board -- and decisions it makes -- will soon be recorded.

Dallas County commissioners said that will help hold the board accountable.

Commissioners approved a three year contract for more than $100,000 dollars to record, transcribe and stream board meetings.

Those are important for record-keeping, Assistant County Administrator Lynn Richardson told commissioners.

"Especially as it relates to public meetings and retaining that information, which previously they were not adequately doing that,” she said.

Judge Clay Lewis Jenkins says county leaders support transparency.

“What we have right now is an inability for people to see our juvenile board meetings online," he said. "We have an imperfect system of actually recording who said what and when they said it.”

The juvenile department had been accused of mistreating juveniles and poor leadership.

H. Lynn Hadnot took over this year after the former director and his predecessor resigned amid scrutiny.

The one before also left under similar circumstances.

