© 2025 KERA News
NPR for North Texas
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Dallas juvenile board meetings to go on the record for transparency

KERA | By Marina Trahan Martinez
Published May 27, 2025 at 10:15 AM CDT
A big grey building that says The Henry Wade Juvenile Justice Center.
Paul DeBenedetto
/
KERA News
The Henry Wade Juvenile Justice Center in West Dallas on July 6, 2023.

Every discussion by the Dallas County's Juvenile Board -- and decisions it makes -- will soon be recorded.

Dallas County commissioners said that will help hold the board accountable.

Commissioners approved a three year contract for more than $100,000 dollars to record, transcribe and stream board meetings.

Those are important for record-keeping, Assistant County Administrator Lynn Richardson told commissioners.

"Especially as it relates to public meetings and retaining that information, which previously they were not adequately doing that,” she said.

Judge Clay Lewis Jenkins says county leaders support transparency.

“What we have right now is an inability for people to see our juvenile board meetings online," he said. "We have an imperfect system of actually recording who said what and when they said it.”

The juvenile department had been accused of mistreating juveniles and poor leadership.

The department has been accused of mistreating juveniles and poor leadership.

H. Lynn Hadnot took over this year after the former director and his predecessor resigned amid scrutiny.

The one before also left under similar circumstances.

Got a tip? Email Marina Trahan Martinez at mmartinez@kera.org. You can follow Marina at @HisGirlHildy.

KERA News is made possible through the generosity of our members. If you find this reporting valuable, consider making a tax-deductible gift today. Thank you.
Tags
News Dallas CountyGovernment AccountabilityGovernmentCourts & Criminal JusticeDallas County Commissioners CourtDallas County CommissionerClay Lewis JenkinsElba GarciaJohn Wiley PriceJuvenile Boardjuvenile justice systemHenry Wade Juvenile Justice CenterTexas Juvenile Justice DepartmentTexas Open Meetings Actopen records lawPublic Meetings
Marina Trahan Martinez
Marina Trahan Martinez is KERA's Dallas County government accountability reporter. She's a veteran journalist who has worked in the Dallas area for many years. Prior to coming to KERA, she was on The Dallas Morning News Watchdog investigative and accountability team with Dave Lieber. She has written for The New York Times since 2001, following the 9/11 attacks. Many of her stories for The Times focused on social justice and law enforcement, including Botham Jean's murder by a Dallas police officer and her subsequent trial, Atatiana Jefferson's shooting death by a Fort Worth police officer, and protests following George Floyd's murder. Marina was part of The News team that a Pulitzer finalist for coverage of the deadly ambush of Dallas police officers in 2016.


See stories by Marina Trahan Martinez
Related Content