Mercy Culture backs church elder facing dueling reports on sexual misconduct allegations

Leaders of Fort Worth-based megachurch Mercy Culture say they will “stand with” elder Michael Brown, joining a group of religious leaders publicly rejecting a recent third-party investigation concluding that Brown engaged in “sexually abusive misconduct” in the early 2000s.

Brown, 70, is the founder of The Line of Fire – Dr. Brown Ministries Inc, a North-Carolina based ministry that describes the author and speaker as “the world’s foremost Messianic Jewish apologist.”

He’s also associated with Mercy Culture Church, which has earned headlines for its outspoken political involvement and a 100-bed shelter for human trafficking survivors — a project long anticipated by congregants and opposed by hundreds of neighbors that earned Fort Worth City Council approval in December.

Brown is listed as an apostolic elder on Mercy Culture’s website and has preached to congregants across Texas several times since the church opened in 2019.

For the past four months, Brown has faced sexual misconduct allegations involving two adult women in his ministries more than 20 years ago. He is accused of holding hands, kissing and slapping the buttocks of a member of the Fire School of Ministry he founded. He also acknowledged an inappropriate relationship with a married woman within the congregation, according to an outside investigation.

The allegations were first published in December by The Roys Report, a Christian media outlet which publicized abuse allegations against leaders of Tarrant County-based Gateway Church and Daystar Television Network.

Brown said in a Dec. 2 statement that his actions were “certainly foolish and irresponsible — but neither sexual nor amorous in any way.” He stepped away from public appearances that month at the request of The Line of Fire board, which hired outside firm Firefly to conduct an independent investigation in January.

The conclusions of Firefly’s report, first released by Brown’s ministry April 12, have been at the center of debate among religious leaders. Some, like Mercy Culture, have defended Brown, while others say he failed to admit or apologize for misconduct years ago.

While the Firefly report described Brown’s actions as “sexually abusive misconduct,” a group of prominent Christian leaders asked by Brown’s ministry to review the report said it “overreaches beyond its intended boundaries.” They characterized Brown’s behavior as “moral indiscretions” and “leadership misconduct.”

Brown has been in the lives of Mercy Culture lead pastors Landon and Heather Schott for many years, the church wrote in a 2021 Facebook post. In February, before the initial investigation’s release, Landon Schott led a standing ovation for Brown during a Mercy Culture conference, calling out the partnership between churches and what he termed “cancel culture” as being the “accuser of the brethren.”

“This has been an absolute assassination on his reputation,” Landon Schott told conference attendees. “Dr. Brown, we honor you, we celebrate you and this presence-driven church and community of pastors is behind you.”

Landon Schott Warns of 'Accuser of the Brethren,' Leads Ovation for Michael Brown - Feb. 23, 2025

Mercy Culture released an April 29 statement in support of Brown, referring to his actions as a “lapse in judgment and propriety by Dr. Brown, which he has addressed.” The statement warned congregants to “beware the spirit of Jezebel that weaponizes accusation.”

“They are not preserving righteousness; they are spreading division. They are not restoring the church; they are attempting to tear it down,” the statement reads. “Mercy Culture Church will continue to walk in honor, truth and the fear of the Lord — and we will not bow to unbiblical cancel culture.”

The church deleted its initial statement on social media before republishing it with additional comments about how the church has supported survivors of abuse and stating Brown was not afforded “biblical process.”

The debate comes as The Justice Reform, a nonprofit led by Heather Schott that the couple describes as a “housed vision” of Mercy Culture, is expected to break ground on its Justice Residences shelter May 9.

“We will always defend those preyed upon. However, defending victims must never become an excuse to falsely accuse the righteous,” the statement reads. “Both justice and mercy must be rooted in biblical truth, not emotion, outrage, social media mobs or cancel culture.”

In response to questions about Brown and his future involvement with the church, Katie Mendoza, media director for Mercy Culture, said the church is “not responding to any additional media requests.”

Allegations against Michael Brown

In the early 2000s, Brown founded the Fire School of Ministry in Florida before relocating it to North Carolina in 2003. Brown is accused of having an “inappropriate relationship” in 2001 and 2002 with Sarah Monk, a then-20-year-old member of the school who Brown “described as being like a daughter to him,” according to Firefly’s investigation released in April.

In the report, Monk alleges the two held hands on multiple occasions. She would sit on his lap and later alleged Brown “would also kiss her on the neck, head, and mouth, and would occasionally slap her buttocks.”

The report also concluded that Brown had a second “inappropriate relationship with a married woman within the congregation.” That woman is now deceased.

“After reviewing evidence, conducting interviews, and analyzing the situation, the investigation concluded that Brown’s actions toward the two females were inappropriate and unacceptable for his leadership position within the ministry,” the investigation reads. “Such conduct violated the ethical standards expected of someone in his role and undermined the trust and integrity essential to leadership within the church community.”

Over the past 25 years, Brown “deliberately deflected questions about allegations of sexual misconduct,” the Firefly investigation wrote, citing instances when ministry leaders tried to confront Brown, and noting that he “reiterated that there was no evidence to support such claims and reassured him that nothing inappropriate had happened.”

“This pattern of deflection appears to be a calculated effort to evade accountability, suppress the allegations, and protect his ministry’s reputation,” Firefly’s investigation found.

Investigation conclusions face pushback

The findings have since faced criticism by a group of religious leaders who formed the Elder Accountability Team, which was invited by Line of Fire’s board to review and respond to Firefly’s investigation and then offer recommendations to Brown and his ministry. Line of Fire representatives did not respond to a request for comment.

In their 27-page report released April 28, the team described Brown’s behavior as “leadership misconduct” rather than “sexually abusive misconduct,” arguing that Firefly’s labeling “overreaches beyond its intended boundaries.” The elders also described Brown’s behavior with a married woman as a “moral indiscretion.”

“His actions in these instances during those time periods reflect a lapse in wisdom and good judgement,” the elder team wrote.

The group said Firefly left out Brown’s rebuttal to statements in the report or the testimony of his wife, Nancy Brown. They also said Line of Fire leadership should have been officially contacted to seek “a proper Matthew 18 process” five years ago, when the allegations were circulated among the ministry’s alumni rather than being carried by “judgement and sentencing by a jury on social media.”

“This process is unbiblical and caused irreparable damage to Dr. Brown’s credibility and ministry,” the team wrote.

The elder accountability group said Brown and his wife met with Monk to apologize for his “inappropriate actions towards” her. Monk denies the meeting ever took place, according to the Elder Accountability Team report. The elder group recommended Brown or his ministry offer to cover “reasonable counseling expenses” for Monk, engage in counseling himself and be allowed to return to ministry.

Brown stated in December that he and his wife had a familial sort of relationship with Monk and viewed his behavior toward her “as normal within family relationships.” After Monk confronted Brown and his wife in 2002 about the interactions, he claims he apologized and said, to his knowledge, “(Monk) wanted to move forward in peace.”

“Unfortunately, when Nancy and I learned through The Roys Report that there was an offense towards me in this woman’s heart, we were not allowed to follow the mandate of Jesus in Matthew 5:23-26, but only given the option of offering a response to an article that would be released online. What happened to biblical process?” Brown wrote.

Debate over the seriousness of the allegations and whether Brown should be allowed to return to his ministry role has divided leaders in Christian and Messianic Jewish circles. Several leaders have called for the elder report to be retracted, according to The Roys Report.

Meanwhile, Brown remains an apolostic elder at Mercy Culture. Shortly after the investigation into the allegations began, Brown appeared on the church’s platforms as a guest on Heather Schott’s “Holy Disruption” podcast. The Dec. 4 episode discussed the topic of women in ministry and “the role of men in supporting women, the dangers of a reactionary and abusive patriarchal system, and the transformational power of obeying God’s calling regardless of societal barriers.”

Apostolic elders like Brown are to govern the vision of the church by establishing policies that “provide philosophical boundaries for church life,” uphold “biblical standards” and discipline for behavior among church members and “individually demonstrate a model for ministry and godly living” in the Gateway Church model, according to its website.

Gateway, which planted Mercy Culture six years ago, has been at the center of a child sexual abuse scandal involving its founder Robert Morris since June 2024. Morris is pleading not guilty to five counts of lewd or indecent acts with a minor in Oklahoma, where an initial hearing is set for May 9.

Mercy Culture Church is “elder governed, staff managed and congregationally owned,” according to its website.

Brown recently returned to Mercy Culture to speak to members of the church’s Spiritual Leadership School, according to a May 8 Instagram post by pastor Landon Schott. He wrote it was “powerful having Dr. Brown back from sabbatical.”

“The apostle Paul taught that elders are to be given double honor and triple defense (1 Timothy 5:17–19),” Schott shared alongside photos of him and Brown. “I refuse to participate in cancel culture—I will only lead a MERCY CULTURE.”

This story has been updated with comments from a May 8 Instagram post by Landon Schott.

Marissa Greene is a Report for America corps member, covering faith for the Fort Worth Report. You can contact her at marissa.greene@fortworthreport.org. At the Fort Worth Report, news decisions are made independently of our board members and financial supporters. Read more about our editorial independence policy here.

