Dallas leaders have more questions than answers on parking reform plan

Dallas City Council members are still cautious about approving a proposed plan to update the city’s parking policies that would reduce or completely eliminate parking minimums.

City staff have been working since 2019 to amend the city’s parking code, which critics say is outdated. Planners say the proposal to get rid of minimums throughout the city would help spur more housing, density and economic development.

“We’re doing this simply because one size does not fit all and we need right size regulations for the city we want to become,” said Andreea Udrea, deputy director for planning and development at the city.

During a city briefing on Wednesday, Udrea told the council the plan would align with the city’s transportation, environment and land use goals. It proposes no parking minimums for areas located around light rail and streetcar stations, downtown and office and retail areas, with some exceptions.

District 3 Council Member Zarin Gracey said he’s concerned about what impact the new code could have on the quality of life for new residents.

“I still don't understand what that means for new residents or when there's a new development somewhere and they don't have those parking spots that they were accustomed to,” Gracey said.

District 12 Council Member Cara Mendelsohn, who represents Far North Dallas, echoed Gracey’s sentiments and added she finds the plan “ideologically urbanistic.”

“My district doesn't wanna be more urbanized. We like the suburban feel of things,” Mendelsohn said. “This is very, very controversial and very detrimental to, I'm just going to say District 12, [it’s] not something I can support.”

The proposal passed through several commissions and committees before going before the full city council this week. District 4 Council Member Carolyn King Arnold said staff needs to do a better job of communicating the proposed plan.

“The public is not getting it,” Arnold said. “Our communities are not getting what they deserve in terms of information and then they wake up one morning and they have to suffer the consequences.”

Udrea told the council she hopes to reach out to more neighborhood associations in regards to parking reform.

“We ask you to recommend all your neighborhood associations and HOAs to register with us because we do inundate them with emails on everything that we do,” Udrea said.

The proposed plan is scheduled for a public hearing before the city council on May 14.

Pablo Arauz Peña is KERA’s growth and infrastructure reporter. Got a tip? Email Pablo at parauzpena@kera.org .