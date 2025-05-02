Fort Worth police say they're near completion of sexual assault evidence kit backlog

The Fort Worth Police Department reports that it is close to finishing the processing of a significant number of untested sexual assault evidence kits. This backlog drew public attention after a series of investigative reports last year by NBC 5.

In the NBC 5 Investigates series Justice Shelved, it was revealed that over 900 sexual assault kits had not been analyzed within the 90-day timeframe mandated by Texas law. These kits contain vital DNA evidence and play a key role in identifying perpetrators, including repeat offenders.

Following the reports, the Fort Worth Police Department set an ambitious goal: to eliminate the backlog by April 2025. According to updated figures from the department, they are nearing that target, with only 66 kits left to process.

The backlog sparked concern among city officials and the community. Councilwoman Elizabeth Beck of District 9 criticized the department for failing to deliver justice to survivors, stating that victims had been let down due to the delays in evidence processing.

Police Chief Neil Noakes acknowledged the public's frustration during a city council meeting in November, offering a candid apology to victims and expressing anger over the situation.

To tackle the problem, the department expanded its crime lab staff and sent some of the kits to the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office for processing. These efforts have significantly reduced the backlog in just six months.

Latrice Godfrey, whose own rape kit sat untested for nearly a year, was featured in NBC 5’s original investigation. While she appreciated the department's efforts and apologies, she expressed concern about whether improvements would continue after Chief Noakes retires. She questioned what systems would remain in place to prevent a similar crisis.

A major issue had been understaffing at the city’s crime lab, which had caused extended delays in handling evidence. The department implemented new oversight and procedural changes to prevent future backlogs.

Chief Noakes emphasized that the department’s goal is to address the current issue and ensure it doesn’t happen again. The police now aim to send new evidence kits to the medical examiner’s office within a week of receiving them. If delays occur, detectives are expected to keep survivors informed and uphold principles of transparency and accountability.

The 90-day deadline for rape kit testing was established by Texas law in honor of Lavinia Masters, whose own evidence kit remained unprocessed for over two decades after she reported being assaulted as a child. Masters has since advocated for better treatment of survivors and emphasized the importance of ongoing communication and support throughout the legal process.

The Fort Worth City Council plans to review the remaining progress on the 66 untested kits in an upcoming meeting.

Got a tip? Email Katherine Hobbs at khobbs@kera.org.

