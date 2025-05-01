© 2025 KERA News
Early voting is done — but over one million Dallas County voters can still cast ballots Saturday

KERA | By Marina Trahan Martinez
Published May 1, 2025 at 4:01 AM CDT
Louis Marrow and Lourbria Morrow test out voting machines as Esmeralda Garcia, voter outreach coordinator, guides them through the process Friday, April 18, 2025, in Dallas.
Yfat Yossifor
/
KERA
Louis Marrow and Lourbria Morrow test out voting machines as Esmeralda Garcia, voter outreach coordinator, guides them through the process last month in Dallas.

Nearly 69,000 of all early voters in Dallas County mailed in ballots or cast them in person ahead of the general election.

That might seem like a lot, but it's less than 5% of all registered voters in Dallas County.

And more than a quarter of them waited until the last day of early voting to get to the polls.

Usually early voters range from 5 to 6% of all votes for local spring time elections, according to Lauren Trimble, Chief of Staff for County Judge Clay Lewis Jenkins.

Denton County has also reported lower than normal turnout numbers.

"Local elections are very important," Jenkins said. "It's where the rubber meets the road. It's public safety. ...City council districts determine who the city manager is, what the priorities are for police.

"And of course, our school board races are very important," Jenkins said. "They determine the direction that our public schools will take, which is important not only for kids in the public school but for our workforce in the next few years when those kids become adults and are in the workforce."

All other 1.3 million Dallas County voters get another chance when polls reopen at 7 a.m. this Saturday, May 3.

Countywide voting allows voters to cast ballots at any polling location, which close at 7 p.m. Saturday.

School board and city council spots are up for grabs throughout the county.

Got a tip? Email Marina Trahan Martinez at mmartinez@kera.org. You can follow Marina at @HisGirlHildy.

