Denton County reports first measles case with a list of exposure locations

Denton County Public Health reported the first case of measles in the county Wednesday afternoon.

The infected person is an adult with unknown vaccination status, DCPH reports. The department will not release any further personal information.

Measles is highly contagious and spreads through the air when an infected person coughs or sneezes. A person can get measles by being in a room where an infected person has been, even up to two hours after that person has left.

DCPH released a list of locations where the infected individual recently visited and might have exposed others to measles:

Pretty Burrito, 500 Flower Mound Road, Flower Mound, April 19, 10 a.m.-noon

Donut Plaza, 1900 S. Garden Ridge Blvd., Flower Mound, April 19, 10 a.m.-noon

Rangers Republic at Texas Live!, 1605 E. Randol Mill Road, Arlington, April 19, 2-5 p.m.

Globe Life Field, 734 Stadium Drive, Arlington, April 19, 3-8 p.m.

Guitars and Growlers, 400 Flower Mound Road, Flower Mound, April 19, 6 p.m.-midnight

Walmart, 801 W. Main St., Lewisville, 10 p.m. April 19 to 1 a.m. April 20

Trietsch Memorial United Methodist Church, 6101 Morriss Road, Flower Mound, April 20, 11 a.m.-2 p.m.

WinCo Foods, 1288 W. Main St., Lewisville, April 21, 8-11:30 p.m.

Pho Tay Do, 1403 E. Campbell Road, Suite 104, Richardson, April 22, 3-6:30 p.m.

DCPH may update the list with additional locations upon further investigation.

Anyone who went to one of the above locations on the dates and times listed who is unvaccinated and pregnant or immunocompromised should contact their health care provider immediately, DCPH said.

Anyone else who was at the locations on the dates and times listed should monitor for measles symptoms for 21 days from the date of exposure. The last monitoring day for the dates listed would be May 13.

Symptoms of measles include:

High fever

Cough

Runny nose

Red or watery eyes

Small white spots that often form in the mouth after two to three days

Flat, red spots that often form on the face and spread downward after three to five days.

If symptoms develop, isolate at home, contact a health care provider for guidance and call before visiting a clinic or hospital to prevent exposure to others.

DCPH encourages residents to check their vaccination records with their health care provider.

Adults born prior to 1957 are considered immune to measles. Adults born after 1957 should get at least one does of the measles-mumps-rubella vaccine, DCPH recommends. For adults who are at risk, such as college students, international travelers and health care personnel, two doses are recommended.

There is no harm in getting another dose of the MMR vaccine if an adult is unsure of their vaccination status, DCPH reports.

DCPH recommends all children receive at least one dose of the MMR vaccine between 12 to 15 months old and a second dose before starting school between ages 4 to 6.

DCPH encourages residents to visit dentoncounty.gov/measles for more information about measles and exposure locations.

BROOKE COLOMBO can be reached at 940-566-6882 and bcolombo@dentonrc.com.

For more than 120 years, the Denton Record-Chronicle has been Denton County’s source for locally produced, fact-based journalism. Your support through a tax-deductible donation or low-cost subscription is vital to our ability to deliver credible, relevant, unique coverage of our community.

