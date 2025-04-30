Glenn Heights names new police chief

The city of Glenn Heights in southern Dallas County has a new police chief.

Glynell Horn, a Houston native, comes to North Texas after serving as deputy chief of patrol and later acting police chief for the Regional Transportation District Police Department in Denver, Colorado.

He replaces Nick Bristow, who had served in the role since 2023 before stepping down in November.

Horn was sworn in last month as the new leader of approximately 30 officers serving a growing community of almost 19,000 residents.

“We all have a vested interest in the city of Glenn Heights,” Horn said at his swearing-in ceremony at the March 4 city council meeting. “And one thing I can share with everyone present, everyone at home, is that I'm fully committed. I do everything in my powers and with the team to continue to elevate the city of Glenn Heights.”

Glenn Heights Mayor Sonja Brown said Horn stood out from the seven finalists during the interview process.

“His answers were honest, his answers were succinct, his answers were visionary, and for that, I definitely appreciate you,” she said.

According to a statement from the city of Glenn Heights, Horn’s priorities include community safety, crime prevention and reduction, organizational excellence, and citizen engagement. He has a history of reducing criminal activity, according to the release.

Priscilla Rice is KERA’s communities reporter. Got a tip? Email her at price@kera.org .