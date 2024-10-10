Hutchins, Glenn Heights in talks to develop joint animal shelter

When its animal shelter partnership with the the city of Ferris ended earlier this year, Hutchins city officials were left looking for an alternative location.

Priscilla Rice / KERA Hutchins Police Chief Steve Perry says the town is trying to deter suspected illegal animal dumping. "We can never find an owner for these particular animals," he told city council this week.

While searching for a potential partnership, Hutchins Police Chief Steve Perry reached out to the city of Glenn Heights.

“Glenn Heights said unfortunately we don’t have the space here,” he said. “But we are looking for a more permanent solution and would love to partner you all on an animal shelter.”

Perry and Glenn Heights city manager Cliff Blackwell briefed the Hutchins City Council this week about the two cities potentially creating a shared animal shelter as a long-term solution.

Potential locations for the shared shelter include 550 W. Bear Creek, Hutchins City Hall, or the construction of a new shelter in a location to be determined. Both cities would have to approve the plan before it moves forward.

For now, the Tri-City Animal Shelter in Desoto is taking in Hutchins’ animals while the city, just southeast of Dallas, renovates its temporary shelter – the former police station located at 205 Hickman. The city council approved the renovations this summer. Perry said they hope to have the temporary animal shelter operational by January 2025.

Priscilla Rice / KERA Hutchins is currently partnering with the Tri-City Animal Shelter in Duncanville to house its animals until it can open a temporary shelter early next year.

The discussion for a new permanent shelter comes as Hutchins – like cities around North Texas – experiences an increase in stray animals.

At Monday’s city council meeting , Perry also proposed adding signage in some areas of town to deter suspected illegal animal dumping. Although it hasn’t been confirmed, it’s still an area of concern, he said.

“We occasionally pick up stray dogs around the city , and we can never find an owner for these particular animals,” he said. “We don’t know if they’re coming from Dallas, we don’t know if they’re coming from Wilmer.”

Perry said Post Oak, Dowdy Ferry and North Denton are the main locations where stray animals have been spotted.

The proposed signs read “Abandoning an animal is a violation of Texas law.” It carries a penalty of up to $4,000 and/or a year in jail. The sign also directs people to rehoming resources.

Perry said animal services has placed cameras where he suspected animal dumping is taking place. Perry said he hopes the new signs will help deter animals being abandoned.

Priscilla Rice is KERA’s communities reporter. Got a tip? Email her at price@kera.org .