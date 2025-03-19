Tarrant Area Food Bank faces $4.2M shortfall after federal funding loss

The Tarrant Area Food Bank now faces a shortfall of $4.2 million — the equivalent of 2.5 million meals — after the U.S. Department of Agriculture canceled two federal programs that provided about $1 billion in funding to schools and food banks that purchase food directly from local farmers and suppliers.

The food bank initially lost $1.9 million in funding and the elimination of 39 truckloads of food in funding as a result of the cancellation of the 2025 Local Food Purchase Assistance Program and the Commodity Credit Corp. supplemental food purchases. About $660 million was cut from the Local Food for Schools program as well.

“These reductions affect the food available to food insecure families and place a strain on TAFB’s resources as it works to continue supporting families, children, and seniors facing hunger,” the organization said March 18 in a news release.

A USDA spokesperson told CBS News that, unlike the Biden administration, which funneled billions into “short-term programs with no plan for longevity, USDA is prioritizing stable, proven solutions that deliver lasting impact.”

In a statement, the food bank said it remained committed to securing more food and assisting families in need.

Food bank officials said they are advocating for legislation to help farmers while providing ongoing assistance to families struggling with food insecurity.

“Despite these challenges, TAFB remains steadfast in its commitment to securing more food and ensuring families in need continue receiving support,” the agency said.

The food bank will continue its partnerships with USDA while investing in local and regional food systems to encourage local farming and sustainable food production to reduce dependency on imported goods to stabilize food prices and enhance food distribution.

The agency will also work to recover surplus commodities to ensure they are distributed through food banks and hubs such as the Sid W. Richardson Foundation Agricultural Hub, located in a 80,000-square-foot building at 205 N. Vacek St. in Fort Worth.

“Having access to fresh produce is really important to the families that we are supporting and serving. It’s one of the most expensive things for them to procure for their families,” Julie Butner, president and CEO of the Tarrant Area Food Bank, told the Fort Worth Report in February 2024. “And this allows us to get good, healthy, nutritious produce to those families in need.”

The agency is also advocating the removal of tariffs for food items to reduce costs and lessen the strain on food banks and supporting federal legislative efforts to support programs including the Emergency Food Assistance Program, Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program and Commodity Supplemental Food Program for those in need.

“By connecting local agriculture with food banks, TAFB is supporting both local farmers and producers, while addressing food insecurity,” the agency said. “These partnerships are essential for strengthening regional food systems, enhancing community support, and creating a positive feedback loop that benefits local economies.”

Eric E. Garcia is a senior business reporter at the Fort Worth Report. Contact him at eric.garcia@fortworthreport.org.

This article first appeared on Fort Worth Report and is republished here under a Creative Commons license.

