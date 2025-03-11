Arlington police charge man in January shooting death of Timberview High School shooting survivor

A 17-year-old in Arlington was arrested Tuesday and charged with murder in the January shooting death of Zacchaeus Selby, according to police.

Arlington police said homicide detectives found out Selby was using social media to try to sell a firearm. Robinson answered that ad on Jan. 13 and shot and killed Selby.

Selby was found dead in his apartment’s parking garage in the 2400 block of Laurelwood Drive.

Selby was one of three people injured in the shooting at Timberview High School in July 2021. None of the victims died from that shooting.

Timothy Simpkins, an 18-year-old student at the time of the attack, was convicted of attempted capital murder in 2023 for the shooting. He pleaded guilty last year to unlawfully bringing a weapon to a school.

Police said in a news release Tuesday surveillance video showed Robinson arrive at the apartments in a car and pull into the garage where he was met by Selby. The driver of the car, identified as Robinson by witnesses, got out of the car and the two moved toward the area where Selby was found shot.

Selby was found by police and taken to a hospital where he died.

According to police, Robinson then got back in his vehicle and quickly left the apartment complex.

Robinson was identified with witnesses, surveillance video and phone records, according to the news release. He was located in Fort Worth and arrested by members of the U.S. Marshals North Texas Fugitive Task Force.

Investigators believe Robinson shot Selby over a disagreement during the transaction, according to the release.

Robinson is being held at the Arlington Jail. Bond has not yet been set.

Got a tip? Email James Hartley at jhartley@kera.org. You can follow James on X @ByJamesHartley.

