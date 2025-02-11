© 2025 KERA News
'Late Night Doggie Date Night' offers chance to adopt or foster pets in time for Valentine’s Day

KERA | By Olla Mokhtar
Published February 11, 2025 at 3:46 PM CST
Dallas Animal Services set a goal for 90% live release of dogs and cats as part of its BeDallas90 campaign.
Jayme Atkinson
/
KERA
Dallas Animal Services has both dogs and cats ready for adoption, they are free and so are the vaccinations, neutering and microchips.

Dallas Animal Services shelter has more pets than it can handle – 375 dogs in spaces for 283. And it’s been that way for two years. So, it’s holding a Valentine’s Day adoption special from 1 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 12.

Adoptions are free, including spay/neuter, age-appropriate vaccinations, and microchips. They also have around 20 cats available for adoption.

Nathan Thrash, Volunteer and Foster Manager at Dallas Animal Services, said even if someone isn’t available to adopt, because of college or work schedules, they can still consider fostering.

“For the foster, it can be a great way to get some of that interaction with pets that they may be missing,” said Thrash. “And it helps the pet get outside of the stressful shelter environment.”

During the weekend the shelter is also hosting Doggie Daycations where people can sign up online and take the dog out of the shelter for a day, or even for a Valentine’s Day date. Doggy Daycation kits will also be provided by the shelter and Chewy, the online pet food and pet services retailer.

DAS is hosting with Friends of Dallas Animal Services and will have free coffee from Cedrick’s Coffee Truck from 6 to 8 p.m.
Olla Mokhtar
See stories by Olla Mokhtar
