'Late Night Doggie Date Night' offers chance to adopt or foster pets in time for Valentine’s Day

Dallas Animal Services shelter has more pets than it can handle – 375 dogs in spaces for 283. And it’s been that way for two years. So, it’s holding a Valentine’s Day adoption special from 1 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 12.

Adoptions are free, including spay/neuter, age-appropriate vaccinations, and microchips. They also have around 20 cats available for adoption.

Nathan Thrash, Volunteer and Foster Manager at Dallas Animal Services, said even if someone isn’t available to adopt, because of college or work schedules, they can still consider fostering.

“For the foster, it can be a great way to get some of that interaction with pets that they may be missing,” said Thrash. “And it helps the pet get outside of the stressful shelter environment.”

During the weekend the shelter is also hosting Doggie Daycations where people can sign up online and take the dog out of the shelter for a day, or even for a Valentine’s Day date. Doggy Daycation kits will also be provided by the shelter and Chewy, the online pet food and pet services retailer.

DAS is hosting with Friends of Dallas Animal Services and will have free coffee from Cedrick’s Coffee Truck from 6 to 8 p.m.