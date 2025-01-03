New Dallas County juvenile director ready to get to work

Dallas County's newly named Juvenile Services director will lead the juvenile detention center and serve at the head of the department's board.

H. Lynn Hadnot has been with Collin County for more than ten years. He was Collin County's deputy director in 2012 and became director in 2015.

Interim Dallas director Mike Griffiths says Hadnot's character, knowledge of the system and familiarity with North Texas made him the best pick of the final four.

"Around the state he's considered one of the best of the best," he said. "So I'm really excited for Dallas County."

Darryl Beatty, the former juvenile department director, resigned earlier this year — the same week a surprise state inspection confirmed reports of poor conditions and treatment in the detention center.

Griffiths was appointed interim leader to oversee the detention center three weeks after Beatty's resignation.

He had led the juvenile department and detention center for 15 years beginning in 1995, and as interim head in 2018.

He had said the department needed an assessment of strengths and weaknesses.

Some of those strengths include enrichment programs for teenagers and young adults, including culinary arts, welding, computer coding and art appreciation, like guitar lessons, he said.

Griffiths said Hadnot understands that.

"He knows the strengths of the agency and there are many," he said. "But he also knows that a great deal of focus needs to be put on the detention center, even though it's come a long way in the last six months."

He said the department also needed credibility restored — with residents, lawmakers, judges and prosecutors. But also for people within the agency itself.

And Hadnot brings that leadership and stability.

"It's not just being responsive to stakeholders. It's being responsive to employees," he said. "Management by walking. That's important. That's key. It’s following through when a request is made. We should be responsive. Whether it's an employee or, again, a stakeholder.”

Before his resignation, Beatty had continuously denied allegations by parents, employees and whistleblowers about poor detention center conditions and treatment.

His predecessor, Terry Smith, never returned to work following similar reports of negligence and mistreatment of minors at the detention center, according to The Dallas Morning News.

Hadnot was chosen by peers to chair the Texas Juvenile Justice Department's advisory board.

He is expected to begin his Dallas County role Feb. 10.

Griffiths plans to leave his temporary position Feb. 7.

