Dallas County names IT leader after more than a year without CIO

Dallas County has named Justine Train as its new chief information officer. In that position, she will be responsible for improving the county's IT infrastructure.

Train previously has directed the city of Dallas' technology strategy for all city departments. Under her leadership, the city adopted "Information Technology Infrastructure Library (ITIL) best practices, established " robust governance frameworks" and aligned "technology initiatives with citywide strategic goals," according to a statement released by the county on Tuesday. She was the deputy chief information officer for the city of Dallas from 2011 to 2015.

She also has done groundbreaking work in the automotive and financial industries, according to the statement, and was "instrumental in designing and launching SmartPath, an industry-first platform that transformed the sales and finance experience in automotive dealerships."

Tran also was credited for modernizing a "a $400 billion financial system portfolio, transitioning it from outdated mainframe systems to robust client-server platform with an integrated data warehouse.

"I am honored to step into the role of CIO for Dallas County and excited to collaborate with county leadership, staff, and stakeholders to drive innovation and enhance the delivery of services to our residents,” Tran said in the statement. “My focus will be on leveraging technology to improve efficiency, strengthen cybersecurity, and create digital solutions that make a meaningful impact in our community. Together, we will build a modern, resilient IT foundation that supports Dallas County’s growth and ensures we remain a leader in public sector technology.”

Dallas County Commissioner Theresa Daniel said that her expertise in "transforming technology ecosystems" and her leadership "will be invaluable as Dallas County navigates the challenges and opportunities of our digital future.” Daniel is the co-chair of the Dallas County IT Executive Governance Committee.

County Commissioner Andy Sommerman, who co-chairs the committee with Daniel, said Train's experience in the private sector and the public sector "gives her a unique perspective on leveraging technology to enhance government operations and resident services."

Dallas County's IT department has struggled in recent years.

It's been led by an interim leader since December 2023 and had no chief information officer for several months before that.

Dallas County was the target of what officials described as a "cybersecurity incident" on Oct. 19, 2023. At the time.

That was after Dallas County's previous IT director, Melissa Kraft,had left and accepted another job, and before Cathy Maras was hired on as the interim director.

A group of hackers who call themselves "Play" claimed responsibility.

IT officials had warned of vulnerabilities in the county's computer operations months before that cyber attack.

The county has significantly increased its IT budget — by millions of dollars — in recent years.

The IT department's 2024 budget was over $70 million — up from last year’s nearly $58 million.

Marina Trahan Martinez

