North Texas pastor arrested for possession of child pornography

A Grapevine pastor was arrested on Thursday for possession of child pornography and invasive visual recordings, according to court records.

Arturo Alarcon, 38, worked as an associate pastor for 121 Community Church and was a substitute teacher for Grapevine-Colleyville ISD, according to a Grapevine Police press release.

Alarcon also volunteered with the Grapevine Community Outreach Center, as well as its after-school program, the press release said.

A missionary couple from a local church discovered spy cameras inside their mobile home, which was used as a temporary residence for visiting families, according to the press release.

“As detectives investigated the case, they found the downloaded child pornography photo, which was unrelated to the initial report,” police said.

GCISD told family and staff the district is working with police to ensure if any evidence reveals any connection to the school district.

“Arturo Alarcon has previously substituted at Timberline Elementary, and his status as a substitute teacher was immediately terminated upon the district’s notification of this arrest,” the school district's statement read.

KERA reached out to 121 Community Church and will update this story.

At least 14 North Texas pastors and church leaders have been fired or stepped down this year for “immoral failures” and allegations – many involving sexual abuse.



Four have been arrested on charges related to sexual abuse or child sexual abuse.

Got a tip? Email Penelope Rivera at privera@kera.org.

