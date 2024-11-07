Richardson issues boil water advisory; 5 schools closed Thursday

The city of Richardson issued a boil water notice for part of the city after an "equipment malfunction and operations oversight" Wednesday.

As a result of the issue, five Richardson ISD schools are closed today: Arapaho Classical Magnet, Dover Elementary School, Heights Elementary School, Richardson West Junior High and Richardson High School.

Bottled water is available for residents impacted by the boil water notice. Bottled water will be available for pickup at the Heights Recreation Center, 711 W. Arapaho Road, throughout the duration of this incident.

The estimated water distribution times are:



8:30 p.m. – 10 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 6

7 a.m. – 10 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 7

7 a.m. – 10 p.m. Friday, Nov. 8

Richardson ISD says they are monitoring the issue and will determine later today whether the affected schools will open Friday.

🧵1/2 The City of Richardson has issued a boil-water notice affecting parts of the city. Due to the lack of drinkable water and for safety and sanitary reasons, 5 RISD schools will be closed on Thursday, Nov. 7 pic.twitter.com/3DaEUpzWUz — Richardson ISD (@RichardsonISD) November 7, 2024

Get updates from the city of Richardson on its website.