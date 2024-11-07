Honor those who served at these North Texas Veterans Day events

Veterans Day, celebrated annually on Nov. 11, honors and thanks those who have served in the U.S. military. Parades, festivals and flag services are planned across North Texas this week in recognition of the holiday.

JOHN WAYNE: AN AMERICAN EXPERIENCE , FREE ADMISSION FOR VETERANS

Veterans and active-duty military can visit the John Wayne exhibition for free Nov. 9-11. Museum patrons have exclusive access to never-before-seen family photos, correspondences, military costumes from some of Wayne’s movies and other military awards and memorabilia.

Details : Nov.9-11, at the Fort Worth Stockyards. Free admission for veterans and active-duty military with ID. General admission is $17.95-$22.95.

PLANO FLAGS OF HONOR

The Plano East Rotary Club observes Veterans Day with its annual display of more than 1,000 American flags, each honoring a veteran or first responder. You can walk through the field of flags during daylight hours, take photos and reflect. The 8-day event features programs from veterans’ organizations, musical performances, a Quilts of Valor display, hot air tethered balloon rides and more.

Details: Nov. 9-16 at Red Tail Pavilion in Oak Point Park in Plano. Free.

NORTH RICHLAND HILLS VETERANS DAY CELEBRATION

Join North Richland Hills for the city’s 17th Annual Veterans Day Celebration to honor those who have served. The NRH Police and Fire Honor Guard present colors before a wreath-laying ceremony, Enjoy patriotic music and performances. Photographs of community members who have served or are currently serving in the military will be displayed on a wall of honor inside City Hall lobby.

Details : Nov. 11 at 11 a.m. at North Richland Hills City Hall. Free.

AMERICAN HEROES: A SALUTE TO VETERANS AND FIRST RESPONDERS

Now in its 17th year, The Colony's salute to veterans and first responders offers a day of celebration, remembrance, and appreciation. Activities include a carnival, a car show, a veteran’s ceremony and music from country music stars Pam Tillis and Hunter Hayes. The event closes with a drone show.

Details: Nov. 9 from noon to10 p.m. at The Athletic Club in The Colony. Free.

GREATER DALLAS VETERANS DAY PARADE

Dallas’ Veterans Day event begins with an 11th Hour Ceremony that includes a symbolic wreath laying ceremony accompanied by taps, a Missing Man Formation military fly over and patriotic comments from local civic and military leaders. Following the ceremonies, the Massing of the Colors will be performed by area High School JROTC cadets. The parade starts at the intersection of Admiral Nimitz Circle and M. L. King Blvd. and passes in review on Grand Avenue.

Details : Nov. 11 at 11 a.m. at Fair Park in Dallas. Free.

TARRANT COUNTY VETERANS DAY PARADE

Fort Worth’s annual Veterans Day celebration began more than 100 years ago in 1919 as an armistice procession through downtown to honor those who had fought in World War I. The theme for this year's Tarrant County Veterans Day Parade is Saluting Cowtown: From Frontier Soldiers to Space Frontiers & More. It steps off at the Fort Worth Panther Island Pavilion parking lot, proceeds down North Forest Park Blvd. along the Clear Fork of the Trinity River and then returns.

Details : Nov. 11 at 11 a.m. at Panther Island Pavilion in Fort Worth. Free.

FARMERS BRANCH VETERANS DAY CELEBRATION

Farmers Branch pays tribute to local veterans at this annual event that includes a patriotic ceremony featuring taps and presentation of the Charlie Bird Spirit of Service Award. Enjoy music from a live brass band, a free hot dog lunch and veterans service booths.

Details: Nov. 11 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Farmers Branch Recreation Center in Farmers Branch. Free.

CITY OF ALLEN VETERANS DAY CELEBRATION

The City of Allen commenmorates Veterans Day with a concert featuring a medley of patriotic tunes performed by the Allen Community Jazz Band. The event also includes a keynote presentation by special guest Captain Allen Clark, author of the book Wounded Soldier, Healing Warrior.

Details : Nov. 11 from 7:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Allen Heritage Village in Allen. Free.



VETERANS DAY AT PGA FRISCO

Veterans and active-duty military members can enjoy a complimentary round of golf on Veterans Day. There’s also 25% off food and non-alcoholic beverages at Ice House and Lounge by Topgolf. Tee times are available by walk-up, first-come, first-serve. On Saturday, Nov. 16, see over 75 luxury cars, including McLarens, Lamborghinis, and Ferraris up close at the Veterans Day Supercar Show.

Details: Nov. 11 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.; Car show, Nov. 16 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at PGA Frisco. Free.

