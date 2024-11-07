© 2024 KERA News
Capital murder trial underway for defendant linked to Dallas victim by forensic genealogy

KERA | By Marina Trahan Martinez
Published November 7, 2024 at 1:49 PM CST
Dr. Jeffrey Barnard, Dallas County’s chief medical examiner, stands in the middle of the autopsy room with work areas behind him.
Yfat Yossifor
/
KERA
Dr. Jeffrey Barnard, who recently retired as Dallas County’s chief medical examiner, helped match the DNA that linked capital murder defendant David Rojas to a 1989 crime.

Closing remarks are expected today in the capital murder trial of a man accused in a killing 35 years ago.

David Rojas was linked to the murder by forensic genetic genealogy. It's the first murder case tried in Dallas County based on that technology.

If convicted, Rojas faces an automatic life sentence without the possibility of parole because Dallas

Decades after Mary Hague Kelly's murder in Oak Cliff, advances in DNA forensics helped identify her suspected killer.

Rojas was arrested in 2022 after Dallas County's Southwestern Institute of Forensic Sciences matched DNA from the crime scene with user-submitted genealogy databases, like ancestry.com or 23 and me.

Former Dallas County Chief Medical Examiner Jeffrey Barnard helped match the DNA.

"The cause of death was — I had no question about," he said. "But in terms of who did it.
So once our DNA got to where you actually can do database and [Combined DNA Index System] database, I went back through the logbooks trying to find cases that maybe we could solve and we solved a bunch."

Barnard testified in the trial this week.

Kelly was 78 and had been strangled and raped in her home.

If convicted of capital murder, 55-year-old Rojas would get an automatic life sentence. Prosecutors are not seeking the death penalty.

His family had lived next door to Kelly when she was killed in 1989.

Got a tip? Email Marina Trahan Martinez at mmartinez@kera.org. You can follow Marina at @HisGirlHildy.

Marina Trahan Martinez
Marina Trahan Martinez is KERA's Dallas County government accountability reporter. She's a veteran journalist who has worked in the Dallas area for many years. Prior to coming to KERA, she was on The Dallas Morning News Watchdog investigative and accountability team with Dave Lieber. She has written for The New York Times since 2001, following the 9/11 attacks. Many of her stories for The Times focused on social justice and law enforcement, including Botham Jean's murder by a Dallas police officer and her subsequent trial, Atatiana Jefferson's shooting death by a Fort Worth police officer, and protests following George Floyd's murder. Marina was part of The News team that a Pulitzer finalist for coverage of the deadly ambush of Dallas police officers in 2016.


