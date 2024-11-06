© 2024 KERA News
NPR for North Texas
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Commissioners mark John Wiley Price's five decades of service in Dallas County

KERA | By Marina Trahan Martinez
Published November 6, 2024 at 5:00 AM CST
Dallas County Commissioner John Wiley Price speaks during a commissioner's court meeting. A man is to his right and a woman is to his left.
BJ Austin
/
KERA
Tuesday marked five decades of service for Dallas County Commissioner John Wiley Price.

Dallas County Commissioners Court yesterday honored their longest serving employee — Commissioner John Wiley Price.

Tuesday marked Commissioner John Wiley Price's 50th year with the county — 40 of them as elected Precinct 3 commissioner.

During the regular commissioners court meeting, County Judge Clay Lewis Jenkins observed Price's five decades with the county.

"I know of no other county employee who has that many years of service," Jenkins said. "But it's not just tenure and length. It's also excellent service and getting things done."

Jenkins reminisced that "Come and Get Your Love" and "Dancing Machine" topped music charts when Price started in 1974.

"Also at that time, a thin — some might say skinny — young man went to work for Dallas County," Jenkins said.

Price is Dallas County's first African American commissioner and began his public service under pioneer Judge Cleophas "Cleo" R. Steele, Jr.

"At the end of the day, I want Dallas County to be better than when I found it," Price said.

Price ran for re-election unopposed in Tuesday's election. His district includes southern and eastern Dallas County.

Though his tenure has seen its share of controversy, like a federal indictment and alleged scandals, Price said he wouldn't change any turns on his path.

As Nelson Mandela said, I wouldn't take nothing from my journey now and if I had my life to do over again, I would do the same," he said. "And so would any man who dare calls himself a man.”

Got a tip? Email Marina Trahan Martinez at mmartinez@kera.org. You can follow Marina at @HisGirlHildy.

KERA News is made possible through the generosity of our members. If you find this reporting valuable, consider making a tax-deductible gift today. Thank you.
Tags
News Dallas CountyElections 2024Government AccountabilityDallas County Commissioners CourtDallas County JailDallas County Elections 2024John Wiley Price
Marina Trahan Martinez
Marina Trahan Martinez is KERA's Dallas County government accountability reporter. She's a veteran journalist who has worked in the Dallas area for many years. Prior to coming to KERA, she was on The Dallas Morning News Watchdog investigative and accountability team with Dave Lieber. She has written for The New York Times since 2001, following the 9/11 attacks. Many of her stories for The Times focused on social justice and law enforcement, including Botham Jean's murder by a Dallas police officer and her subsequent trial, Atatiana Jefferson's shooting death by a Fort Worth police officer, and protests following George Floyd's murder. Marina was part of The News team that a Pulitzer finalist for coverage of the deadly ambush of Dallas police officers in 2016.


See stories by Marina Trahan Martinez
Related Content