Commissioners mark John Wiley Price's five decades of service in Dallas County

Dallas County Commissioners Court yesterday honored their longest serving employee — Commissioner John Wiley Price.

Tuesday marked Commissioner John Wiley Price's 50th year with the county — 40 of them as elected Precinct 3 commissioner.

During the regular commissioners court meeting, County Judge Clay Lewis Jenkins observed Price's five decades with the county.

"I know of no other county employee who has that many years of service," Jenkins said. "But it's not just tenure and length. It's also excellent service and getting things done."

Jenkins reminisced that "Come and Get Your Love" and "Dancing Machine" topped music charts when Price started in 1974.

"Also at that time, a thin — some might say skinny — young man went to work for Dallas County," Jenkins said.

Price is Dallas County's first African American commissioner and began his public service under pioneer Judge Cleophas "Cleo" R. Steele, Jr.

"At the end of the day, I want Dallas County to be better than when I found it," Price said.

Price ran for re-election unopposed in Tuesday's election. His district includes southern and eastern Dallas County.

Though his tenure has seen its share of controversy, like a federal indictment and alleged scandals, Price said he wouldn't change any turns on his path.

“As Nelson Mandela said, I wouldn't take nothing from my journey now and if I had my life to do over again, I would do the same," he said. "And so would any man who dare calls himself a man.”

Got a tip? Email Marina Trahan Martinez at mmartinez@kera.org. You can follow Marina at @HisGirlHildy.

