County Commissioner Theresa Daniel reelected, other county incumbents unopposed

In the only Dallas County race with two candidates, Commissioner Theresa Daniel held on to her precinct 1 spot against Republican Jason Metcalf.

Daniel earned 59 percent of nearly 173,000 votes and Metcalf got 41 percent. More than 102,200 people voted for the incumbent commissioner and more than 70,700 chose Metcalf.

Commissioners serve for four years.

Fewer than 60 percent of 1.5 million registered Dallas County voters cast ballots during early voting and on election day.

Daniel was first elected in 2012 and has lived in Dallas 40 years. Metcalf was raised East Dallas.

District 1 includes most of Garland, parts of Mesquite and Balch Springs and swaths of East Dallas, like Pleasant Grove, Lake Highlands, Casa View, and Lakewood.

Only one candidate was on the ballot for sheriff, tax assessor and precinct 3 county commissioner. Sheriff Marian Brown, Tax Assessor-Collector John R. Ames and District 3 Commissioner John Wiley Price each were unopposed.

They each won their seats in this election.

Price first took office on Jan. 1, 1985 and has been consistently re-elected ever since.

Ames was first elected in 2008.

Brown won the May 28 runoff against former sheriff Lupe Valdez.

No Republican candidate ran in the primary.

Brown has been sheriff since Valdez stepped down in 2018 to run for governor. Gov. Greg Abbott won that race.

Brown earned nearly 609,000 votes in this election.

Ames got almost 610,000 and Price nearly 175,000 total votes.

Got a tip? Email Marina Trahan Martinez at mmartinez@kera.org. You can follow Marina at @HisGirlHildy.

