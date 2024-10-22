Blue-leaning Dallas County has mostly unopposed races

In Democrat-heavy Dallas, one of four upcoming county elections is opposed.

Only one candidate is on the ballot for sheriff, tax assessor or a county commissioner.

Voters do get to choose a District 1 County Commissioner — Republican Jason Metcalf or current commissioner Theresa Daniel.

Metcalf is an East Dallas-raised business consultant.

Daniel was first elected in 2012 and has lived in Dallas 40 years.

District 1 includes most of Garland, parts of Mesquite and Balch Springs and swaths of East Dallas, like Pleasant Grove, Lake Highlands, Casa View, and Lakewood.

Kimberly Hunt, raised in Pleasant Grove, says she was taught to vote no matter what — even if there is only one candidate in the race.

"It sends a message that 'Hey, we still want that person in office. We still want that person to represent us.' So I'm casting my vote for them and I'm not just doing a straight ticket and your just lumping them into one sum. This is actually, 'I took the time out to say this person is representing me.'"

Sheriff Marian Brown, Tax Assessor-Collector John R. Ames and District 3 Commissioner John Wiley Price are running for reelection unopposed.

Price first took office on Jan. 1, 1985 and has been consistently re-elected ever since.

Ames was first elected in 2008.

Brown won the May 28 runoff against former sheriff Lupe Valdez.

No Republican candidate ran in the primary.

Brown has been sheriff since Valdez stepped down to run for governor in 2018.

Early voting began Monday.

Election day is Nov. 5

Got a tip? Email Marina Trahan Martinez at mmartinez@kera.org. You can follow Marina at @HisGirlHildy.

