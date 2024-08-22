© 2024 KERA News
Dallas County decides to dump discontinued Dodge Hellcats

KERA | By Marina Trahan Martinez
Published August 22, 2024 at 5:00 AM CDT
Dallas County will auction Dodge Chargers and Challengers because they are discontinued, causing maintenance difficulties.
Dallas County will auction Dodge Chargers and Challengers because they are discontinued, causing maintenance difficulty.

Dallas County Sheriff's Department has dumped its high-performance Dodge "Hellcats" for the arguably less thrilling Dodge Durango.

Last year's approval for car purchases had to be changed by commissioners.

The sheriff's department decided to buy the SUVs instead of the popular Hellcats because Dodge discontinued them at the end of 2023. The "Hellcat" is a souped-up version of Dodge muscle cars like the Charger or the Challenger.

Chris Hooper, Dallas County Consolidated Services Director, said that was after commissioners had already approved purchasing 11 of them.

"The manufacturer, Dodge, is no longer making Chargers," he said. "We had ordered some Chargers and were anticipating them come in and they kindly said, 'Hey guys, we're not making them anymore.'"

Dallas County commissioners agreed to change the vehicle purchase agreement, though Elba Garcia pointed out that spending on the Durangos was over the approved budget.

The county will auction seven of its Chargers.

Got a tip? Email Marina Trahan Martinez at mmartinez@kera.org. You can follow Marina at @HisGirlHildy.

Marina Trahan Martinez
Marina Trahan Martinez is KERA's Dallas County government accountability reporter. She's a veteran journalist who has worked in the Dallas area for many years. Prior to coming to KERA, she was on The Dallas Morning News Watchdog investigative and accountability team with Dave Lieber. She has written for The New York Times since 2001, following the 9/11 attacks. Many of her stories for The Times focused on social justice and law enforcement, including Botham Jean's murder by a Dallas police officer and her subsequent trial, Atatiana Jefferson's shooting death by a Fort Worth police officer, and protests following George Floyd's murder. Marina was part of The News team that a Pulitzer finalist for coverage of the deadly ambush of Dallas police officers in 2016.


