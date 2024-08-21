© 2024 KERA News
Dallas County projected 2025 budget avoids $50 million shortfall

KERA | By Marina Trahan Martinez
Published August 21, 2024 at 5:00 AM CDT
Shutterstock
/
Shutterstock

Dallas County is now less than $1 million over the 2024 budget.

Early this summer, the projections for the 2025 budget shortfall had been at about $50 million — if nothing changed.

Budget officer Ronica Watkins told commissioners Tuesday the deficit is now about $700,000, thanks to reallocations.

“I’m excited,” she said. “We’re less than a million shortage toward the reserve policy —10.5 percent. And that's based on those cost savings that we discussed at $39.9 million.”

Next up is ironing out the proposed 2025 budget.

As of now, the unapproved general fund budget could come with a property tax rate increase.

Dallas County gets about 9 percent of those property taxes.

Operational cost would also go up $13.5 million dollars.

