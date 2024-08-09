Property tax hike only other option if Dallas County budget rescue plan doesn't work

Dallas County Budget Officer Ronica Watkins has presented to commissioners a plan to move around funds from various department budgets to avoid a shortfall.

A potential $55 million shortage was discovered early this summer, so the proposal still leaves the county $5 million in the hole.

"We'll have a remaining projection of $4.9 [million], based on some of the cost savings we have achieved," Watkins told commissioners earlier this week. "So, I'm optimistic."

The only other option is a property tax hike.

Overtime at the sheriff, jail and juvenile departments is said to be mostly to blame for the money problems.

Commissioner Andy Sommerman said work across departments to correct that overspending is appreciated — but a realistic overtime cost estimate is needed each year.

"I appreciate all those compliance issues, and I appreciate the sheriff's good efforts in trying to control this. My job is to try and figure out next year's budget." Sommerman said.

High overtime and some medical leave pay in the sheriff and juvenile departments raised suspicions of abuse. Some employees reported working 18 hours a day, seven days a week.

Sommerman said an alarm should have been raised.

"In October, we spent approximately $2.2 [million]. In November, we spent $2.4 [million]," he said. "Sometime in December, we hit the year's budget. If I'd known that back then, we could have course corrected perhaps faster, but I didn't know.

Talk of firings have made county workers anxious.

A courts department staffer says they were told they could be let go by September 27.

