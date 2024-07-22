© 2024 KERA News
NPR for North Texas
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Dallas County judge, Democrats back Kamala Harris for president

KERA | By Marina Trahan Martinez
Published July 22, 2024 at 2:43 PM CDT
Vice President Kamala Harris pauses while speaking at the Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc. annual convention during the 71st biennial Boule at the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center in Dallas, Wednesday, July 10, 2024.
LM Otero
/
AP
Vice President Kamala Harris pauses while speaking at the Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc. annual convention during the 71st biennial Boule in July at the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center.

Dallas County Judge Clay Lewis Jenkins, with more than a dozen elected Democrats and candidates, has endorsed Kamala Harris for president.

The local group announced via Zoom Monday afternoon that they would support Harris after President Joe Biden quit the 2024 race.

"Everyone on this call is completely committed to the next President of the United States, Kamala Harris," Jenkins said.

Vice President Harris was sworn in January 20, 2021.

"She is a clear player in understanding and carrying legacy," said Commissioner John Wiley Price. "I don't care whoever gets in this race. I am with Vice President Kamala Harris."

Harris is the first woman, first Black American, and first South Asian American to be elected vice president.

Harris was born in Oakland, California to immigrant parents and graduated from Howard University and the University of California Hastings College of Law.

Got a tip? Email Marina Trahan Martinez at mmartinez@kera.org. You can follow Marina at @HisGirlHildy.

KERA News is made possible through the generosity of our members. If you find this reporting valuable, consider making a tax-deductible gift today. Thank you.
Tags
News Government AccountabilityDallas CountyPresidential Campaign
Marina Trahan Martinez
Marina Trahan Martinez is KERA's Dallas County government accountability reporter. She's a veteran journalist who has worked in the Dallas area for many years. Prior to coming to KERA, she was on The Dallas Morning News Watchdog investigative and accountability team with Dave Lieber. She has written for The New York Times since 2001, following the 9/11 attacks. Many of her stories for The Times focused on social justice and law enforcement, including Botham Jean's murder by a Dallas police officer and her subsequent trial, Atatiana Jefferson's shooting death by a Fort Worth police officer, and protests following George Floyd's murder. Marina was part of The News team that a Pulitzer finalist for coverage of the deadly ambush of Dallas police officers in 2016.


See stories by Marina Trahan Martinez
Related Content