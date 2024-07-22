Dallas County judge, Democrats back Kamala Harris for president

Dallas County Judge Clay Lewis Jenkins, with more than a dozen elected Democrats and candidates, has endorsed Kamala Harris for president.

The local group announced via Zoom Monday afternoon that they would support Harris after President Joe Biden quit the 2024 race.

"Everyone on this call is completely committed to the next President of the United States, Kamala Harris," Jenkins said.

Vice President Harris was sworn in January 20, 2021.

"She is a clear player in understanding and carrying legacy," said Commissioner John Wiley Price. "I don't care whoever gets in this race. I am with Vice President Kamala Harris."

Harris is the first woman, first Black American, and first South Asian American to be elected vice president.

Harris was born in Oakland, California to immigrant parents and graduated from Howard University and the University of California Hastings College of Law.

