Bald eagle's nest in Sherman destroyed

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is investigating a protected bald eagle’s nest that was destroyed in Sherman, Texas.

A person first reported seeing the nest in February 2023 off West Lamberth Road. The privately-held property was being developed as a subdivision.

When officials began their investigation, they noted two bald eagles tending to the nest. When they returned five days later to check on the birds, they found the nest illegally destroyed.

In June 2007, bald and golden eagles were removed from the Endangered Species Act, but the Bald and Golden Eagle Protection Act and the Migratory Bird Treaty Act still federally protects the birds.

Killing, disturbing or harming eagles and their feathers, nests and eggs is illegal with some exceptions for indigenous tribes.

The maximum penalty for first-time offenders violating the Bald and Golden Eagle Protection Act is a $100,000 fine for individuals and $200,000 for organizations.

An additional six to 12 months in jail and $250,000 fine is tacked on for violating the Migratory Bird Treaty Act.

USFWS is asking anyone with information to contact the Service’s Office of Law Enforcement in Fort Worth at 817-334-5202 or the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department’s Operation Game Thief hotline at 800-792-GAME. Callers may remain anonymous.

The agency is offering a $1,500 cash reward for tips.