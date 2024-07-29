Is there an alligator nest at Unicorn Lake in Denton? Experts say it's possible

Local Will Benson told the Denton Record-Chronicle he might have spotted an alligator nest at Unicorn Lake.

An alligator nest is a pile of rotting grass, other vegetation and mud, according to Texas Parks & Wildlife.

Benson provided an image of the possible alligator nest, which appeared to have a pile of rotting grass and mud surrounding it.

Benson said he is concerned about the discovery of a possible alligator nest because there is no wildlife signage to warn locals who exercise on the trail around Unicorn Lake.

“I spotted this about a month ago, and then I’ve been keeping an eye on it, but there’s no signs up that say, ‘Watch out for the alligators,’’’ Benson said. “My concern is that somebody [will end up] getting hurt.”

Courtesy / Will Benson A possible alligator nest spotted near Unicorn Lake.



However, city spokesperson Dustin Sternbeck said the Parks and Recreation and Animal Service departments had yet to receive calls from Benson about his concerns.

The Record-Chronicle reached out to the Unicorn Lake homeowners association for comment without a response.

Is it possible for an alligator to nest at Unicorn Lake?

Unicorn Lake is located next to Galbraith Lake, which connects to Lake Lewisville.

While it is unlikely, experts suggest an alligator could nest at Unicorn Lake because of its marshy and swampy areas.

This month alone, the city of Coppell issued a warning to residents after an alligator was spotted in the area.

Back in 2021, a woman spotted an alligator as it was crossing the southbound Interstate 35W off-ramp toward Robson Ranch Road.

The Record-Chronicle provided an image of the suspected alligator nest near Unicorn Lake to wildlife experts.

Sam Kieschnick, urban wildlife biologist at Texas Parks & Wildlife, said via email he cannot be certain that the image showed an alligator nest.

“So, I cannot be certain that there is an alligator nest in that location — the photo does look like there is some pushed-up mud and debris, but several organisms do that: beavers and nutria are two of our most common here in DFW,” Kieschnick said via email. “If it is an alligator, we’d expect to see it or get a report of it.”

Kieschnick did say it’s not impossible for alligators to nest at Unicorn Lake, as there are alligators in Lewisville Lake. Alligators are native to the area and are part of a healthy ecosystem.

With a statewide population of half a million as of 2022, sightings of alligators have become more common in North Texas over the past few years.

“Alligators will indeed make nests in connecting rivers of a lake or bodies of water like a pond that is connected to a lake with an established population,” Kieschnick said. “Alligators can be found throughout the Trinity River basin although they are much more common further south.”

Eric Brittingham, president of the nonprofit North Texas Wildlife on the Move, said via email that alligators are very secretive and rarely seen since they are very crepuscular animals, meaning they hunt from night-fall to dawn, swim to other areas and then bask/rest in the sun in safe/secluded places.

“I would state that yes, this is a probable alligator nest, but not for certain if it is active or not,” Brittingham said.

If an alligator is in the area, both experts suggest not disturbing the nest since it is possible the alligator will be in sight.

Keep your distance if locals spot an alligator and avoid feeding it.

“Conflicts arise when people feed or harass the alligator,” Kieschnick said. “Alligators are actually quite passive and reclusive — they normally avoid people,” Kieschnick said.

