The alligator sighting in Coppell? It's becoming more common for North Texas

The city of Coppell is warning residents after an alligator was spotted in the area Wednesday afternoon.

The gator was seen near small ponds and tributaries along Denton Creek in the northeast part of the city, leading city officials to release a warning in a Facebook post.

The city advised residents not to swim, fish, or enter water ways in the area and to not feed the alligator. Feeding a gator can result in a misdemeanor and $500 fine.

The new “reptilian resident” cannot be removed or relocated without authorization from the Texas Parks & Wildlife Department because American alligators are protected under The Texas Endangered Species Act.

The reptiles are native to Texas, with a population of half a million as of 2022, and sightings have become more common in North Texas over the last few years.

Last May, two alligators were seen swimming at Eagle Mountain Lake in north Fort Worth during what is known as alligator mating season, according to Texas Parks & Wildlife. They’ve also been spotted in Lake Worth, Lake Lewisville and the Trinity River.

Eric Brittingham, president of the nonprofit North Texas Wildlife on the Move, said alligators are likely to live in bodies of freshwater and relocate during heavy rainfall.

“We've had a lot of rain in North Texas here lately, so animals are moving to higher ground in different places that they probably never have before,” he said. “Most of our lakes have alligators in them in and around them, the Trinity River is a superhighway for the alligators.”

Protections and conservation efforts have helped maintain the reptile population over the last 30 years, according to the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service.

But population growth in the region has intruded on their natural habitats.

Brittingham said as cities develop, more encounters between wildlife and humans will happen.

“We do need to live with them, and we've got to be in concert with them,” he said, “because without animals, we're not going to survive, either.”

Mario Nickerson, co-founder of the nonprofit Nature’s Edge Wildlife and Reptile Rescue in Cleburne, said sightings in North Texas date back to the 1800s. He said gators usually come closer to land as temperatures rise.

“They are reclusive,” Nickerson said. “They’ll float towards the water surface and are seen on warmer days basking on the edge and soaking up the sun.”

If you encounter one of these reptiles, Texas Parks & Wildlife advises you to walk away slowly from the animal. They are usually scared of humans and will retreat if approached. If the gator hisses, it means you are too close.