Search continues after second child bitten by coyote in Arlington park

Arlington Animal Services officers are still searching for the coyote that bit a child Tuesday at Parkway Central Park.

This is the second child to have been bitten in less than a week.

The first attack happened on Feb. 10 at 600 Van Buren Drive near Lamar Boulevard and Cooper Street. Officials believe it was the same coyote.

Animal service officers and police officers set out traps and were prepared to use tranquilizers but have so far not located the animal.

Coyote activity typically increases during mating season, which runs from January to March.

The park will be closed to the public the remainder of Wednesday, Feb. 14, as animal service officers set out additional traps and patrol the location.