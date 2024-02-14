© 2024 KERA News
News for North Texas
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Search continues after second child bitten by coyote in Arlington park

KERA | By Zara Amaechi
Published February 14, 2024 at 5:03 PM CST
A coyote stands in the dark next to a tree
Oliver Brooks
/
Shutterstock
Arlington animal service officers were still searching as of Wednesday evening for a coyote believed to have bitten two children at Parkway Central Park.

Arlington Animal Services officers are still searching for the coyote that bit a child Tuesday at Parkway Central Park.

This is the second child to have been bitten in less than a week.

The first attack happened on Feb. 10 at 600 Van Buren Drive near Lamar Boulevard and Cooper Street. Officials believe it was the same coyote.

Animal service officers and police officers set out traps and were prepared to use tranquilizers but have so far not located the animal.

Coyote activity typically increases during mating season, which runs from January to March.

The park will be closed to the public the remainder of Wednesday, Feb. 14, as animal service officers set out additional traps and patrol the location.
Tags
Environment & Nature North ArlingtonDallas Animal Servicescity parksWildlife
Zara Amaechi
Zara was born in Croydon, England, and moved to Texas at eight years old. She grew up running track and field until her last year at the University of North Texas. She previously interned for D Magazine and has a strong passion for music history and art culture.
See stories by Zara Amaechi