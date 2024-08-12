© 2024 KERA News
Widow of man who died in Tarrant County custody appeals lawsuit dismissal

KERA | By Miranda Suarez
Published August 12, 2024 at 3:47 PM CDT
A photo of a small protest, with people holding signs calling out the number of deaths in the Tarrant County Jail. Journalists take photos of people standing with their signs. To the right stands Shanelle Jenkins, a Black woman wearing a red dress and black sunglasses, looking forward with a sad expression. Her sign says in Spanish, "Ni uno mas! 39 muertes bajo la custodia del condado." In English, "Not one more! 39 deaths in county custody."
Miranda Suarez
/
KERA
Shanelle Jenkins, right, attends a May 10, 2022 rally calling attention to deaths and injuries in the Tarrant County Jail. Her husband Robert Miller died in jail custody.

The widow of Robert Miller is appealing a federal judge’s decision to dismiss her lawsuit over her husband’s 2019 death in Tarrant County Jail custody.

The county blamed Miller’s death on a sickle cell crisis, but a Fort Worth Star-Telegram investigation questioned that conclusion. The paper found Miller didn’t have sickle cell disease and argued he may have died because detention officers pepper sprayed him repeatedly at close range.

The Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office changed Miller’s manner of death from natural to “undetermined” last year but stood behind its finding he died of a sickle cell crisis. That has been refuted by outside medical experts.

In 2023, Miller’s wife, Shanelle Jenkins, sued multiple detention officers and jail nurses allegedly involved in Miller’s death.

U.S. District Judge Mark T. Pittman dismissed the lawsuit in July, ruling it was filed too late. Miller died in 2019, and Jenkins filed her lawsuit in 2023 — “well past the two-year statute of limitations,” Pittman wrote.

Jenkins’ attorneys filed their notice appealing that dismissal August 8.

They’ve previously argued the county and state delayed the release of public records that explained what happened to Miller. Jenkins didn’t know Miller was pepper sprayed until 2021, and the state’s full investigation of the incident wasn’t released until 2022, according to court filings.

Got a tip? Email Miranda Suarez at msuarez@kera.org. You can follow Miranda on X @MirandaRSuarez.

Miranda Suarez
Miranda Suarez is KERA’s Tarrant County accountability reporter. Before coming to North Texas, she was the Lee Ester News Fellow at Wisconsin Public Radio, where she covered statewide news from the capital city of Madison. Miranda is originally from Massachusetts and started her public radio career at WBUR in Boston.
