Federal court dismisses lawsuit in Tarrant County custody death of Robert Miller

A federal court has thrown out a lawsuit over the death of Robert Miller, who died in Tarrant County custody in 2019 under disputed circumstances.

The Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office blamed Miller's death on a sickle cell crisis, but a Fort Worth Star-Telegram investigation found Miller did not have sickle cell disease. The report suggested he died because detention officers pepper sprayed him repeatedly at close range.

Miller’s wife, Shanelle Jenkins, filed the wrongful death lawsuit against multiple detention officers and jail nurses in 2023.

U.S. District Judge Mark T. Pittman dismissed the lawsuit on July 9, stating it came too late after Miller's death in August 2019.

“That is over four years and ten months ago—well past the two-year statute of limitations,” Pittman wrote in his ruling.

Tarrant County elected officials originally promised to contract an outside expert to review Miller’s autopsy, but the county never sent the expert any materials to review.

The county then doubled down on its conclusion he died of a sickle cell crisis, which has been questioned by medical experts.

This story is developing and will be updated.

