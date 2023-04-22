Tarrant County approved a contract to examine a jail death. Expert says that review never happened.

The expert that Tarrant County hired to review the autopsy of a man who died under suspicious circumstances in the county jail said that the review never happened, and that the county never sent him any materials to review.

Robert Miller died in Tarrant County Jail custody in 2019.

The county medical examiner’s office declared he died due to sickle cell disease, but a Fort Worth Star-Telegram investigation found he likely didn’t have sickle cell and suggested his true cause of death was harsh treatment behind bars.

In December, the county hired a forensic pathologist in Illinois, Dr. J. Scott Denton, to review Miller’s autopsy. Denton’s contract expired in February and the county has not released any results, despite calls from the public .

KERA emailed Denton on Thursday and asked if the review ever happened. Denton wrote back Saturday and said no.

"There is no review report. There was no review. The contract expired and no materials were ever sent to me," Denton wrote.

He added that this would be his final response on the matter.

KERA sent in a public records request to the county on April 4, asking for a copy of Denton’s autopsy review. The county said there was no such document available.

On April 6, KERA requested any reports relating to the autopsy review, and emails to and from county officials about Robert Miller and the review. The county is appealing that request to the Texas Attorney General, to see if they are allowed to withhold those records.

KERA has reached out to the county spokesperson for comment.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Got a tip? Email Miranda Suarez at msuarez@kera.org . You can follow Miranda on Twitter @MirandaRSuarez.