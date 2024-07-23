After Biden exits race, Jasmine Crockett says she'll 'only work' for Kamala Harris

U.S. Rep. Jasmine Crockett is putting her support behind Vice President Kamala Harris after President Joe Biden announced Sunday he’s stepping out of the 2024 presidential race.

In a statement shared to X, the North Texas congresswoman said Harris is the only candidate she will endorse.

Well I hope the geniuses that pushed the most consequential President of our lifetime out, have a plan. WHO in the hell couldn’t sell the MF Accomplishments & win over a 34 time convicted Felon who isn’t even allowed to operate businesses in the state of NY (and therefore should… https://t.co/CjCSY37Owp — Jasmine Crockett (@JasmineForUS) July 21, 2024

Biden withdrew from the presidential race after growing calls for him to resign following his performance in June’s debate against former President Donald Trump.

Crockett, who has been an outspoken supporter of Biden, criticized members of her own party for pushing him out, blaming them as the problem.

“I think that we ended up feeding the beast,” she told KERA. “We ended up being the ones that engaged in this circular firing squad against him.”

Crockett said she’s backing Harris as the Democratic nominee because she believes the administration’s policies are what are needed for the country to move forward. She said there aren’t many people who are suited to go up against Trump.

“I think if there's anybody that scares Donald Trump, it is a Black prosecutor,” Crockett said.

Hours after Biden’s announcement Sunday, Crockett attended a Zoom call held by the political advocacy group Win With Black Women that drew more than 40,000 Black women and raised more than $1.5 million for Harris’ campaign.

“It just goes to show you that people are not sleeping during this election,” Crockett said. “They want to be engaged. And this is the first signal of trouble for Trump.”

Crockett — along with her fellow Texas congressional Democrats — will serve as a delegate at next month’s Democratic National Convention that will decide the party’s nominee.

Crockett said this presidential race is still worth fighting for.

“I think that there is one group of people that know how to take Donald Trump down, so long as there is a jury that is given an opportunity to judge him,” Crockett said. “And I think that the jurors, aka the American people, will fall in line once this former prosecutor handles him.”

Zara Amaechi is KERA’s Marjorie Welch Fitts Louis fellow covering race and social justice. Got a tip? Email Zara at zamaechi@kera.org. You can follow her on X @amaechizara.

