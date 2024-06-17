© 2024 KERA News
NPR for North Texas
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Highland Village fire chief resigns following arrest in prostitution sting

KERA | By Katherine Hobbs
Published June 17, 2024 at 8:47 AM CDT
Most of Collin County’s highway patrol officers left the Sheriff’s Office last year. Sheriff Jim Skinner says a new pay increase hopefully will turn that around.
Shutterstock
/
Shutterstock
Most of Collin County’s highway patrol officers left the Sheriff’s Office last year. Sheriff Jim Skinner says a new pay increase hopefully will turn that around.

The City of Highland Village says fire chief Jason Collier has resigned following his arrest Saturday Night.

Collier was among 13 other men busted in a Denton County prostitution sting. All 14 men have been charged with solicitation of prostitution. Collier and another unnamed man face additional charges of resisting arrest.

Soliciting prostitution is a state felony that usually carries a sentence of up to two years in prison and fines up to $10,000.

Most of them men arrested are from North Texas excluding one from North Carolina.

Following his arrest, Collier was placed on a paid administrative leave, as is city procedure, but he submitted his resignation Saturday.

Collier has served with the Highland Village Fire Department since 2008 and was promoted to chief in 2022.
Tags
News Denton CountyProstitutionHighland Village
Katherine Hobbs
Born in London, Morning Producer and Podcast Host Katherine Hobbs has lived across the U.S. since 2001. Prior to joining KERA, she produced three podcasts for WJCT Public Media and Florida Public Media and wrote for Jacksonville Magazine, Autism Parenting Magazine and EU Jacksonville, among others. Katherine is thrilled to return to Texas after briefly living in Austin to share the stories that impact our North Texas community. When she’s not working, Katherine can be found admiring public libraries and visiting penguin colonies around the world.
See stories by Katherine Hobbs
Related Content