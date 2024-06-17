Highland Village fire chief resigns following arrest in prostitution sting

The City of Highland Village says fire chief Jason Collier has resigned following his arrest Saturday Night.

Collier was among 13 other men busted in a Denton County prostitution sting. All 14 men have been charged with solicitation of prostitution. Collier and another unnamed man face additional charges of resisting arrest.

Soliciting prostitution is a state felony that usually carries a sentence of up to two years in prison and fines up to $10,000.

Most of them men arrested are from North Texas excluding one from North Carolina.

Following his arrest, Collier was placed on a paid administrative leave, as is city procedure, but he submitted his resignation Saturday.

Collier has served with the Highland Village Fire Department since 2008 and was promoted to chief in 2022.

