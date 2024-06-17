© 2024 KERA News
NPR for North Texas
What's bright orange, weighs 9,000 pounds, costs $100K and is nowhere to be found?

KERA | By Marina Trahan Martinez
Published June 17, 2024 at 5:00 AM CDT
Dallas County is looking for an asphalt roller that was stolen after the recent storms that hit North Texas — and the suspects who took it.
Dallas County
Dallas County is looking for one of its asphalt roller that was stolen after the recent storms that hit North Texas — and the suspects who took it.

If you've seen a bright orange machine with big rollers for tires, Dallas County would like to know.

The asphalt roller went missing during the severe storms in May. The $100,000 dollar machine was stolen in the dark sometime between the 25th and 27th.

Dallas County Sheriff's spokesperson Doug Sisk says it was stored near Jefferson Blvd and Cockrell Hill Road.

Sisk said detectives are "trying to track down the any suspects that might be involved — and the equipment itself."

The asphalt roller had the letters HAMM and the number 40763 on the side.

Three men in a white truck with a broken right tail light loaded it onto a trailer that also had its right tail light out.

A light-colored vehicle was also seen with them.

Tips left at 214-653-3430 will be forwarded to detectives.

Got a tip? Email Marina Trahan Martinez at mmartinez@kera.org. You can follow Marina at @HisGirlHildy.

Marina Trahan Martinez
Marina Trahan Martinez is KERA's Dallas County government accountability reporter. She's a veteran journalist who has worked in the Dallas area for many years. Prior to coming to KERA, she was on The Dallas Morning News Watchdog investigative and accountability team with Dave Lieber. She has written for The New York Times since 2001, following the 9/11 attacks. Many of her stories for The Times focused on social justice and law enforcement, including Botham Jean's murder by a Dallas police officer and her subsequent trial, Atatiana Jefferson's shooting death by a Fort Worth police officer, and protests following George Floyd's murder. Marina was part of The News team that a Pulitzer finalist for coverage of the deadly ambush of Dallas police officers in 2016.


See stories by Marina Trahan Martinez
