What's bright orange, weighs 9,000 pounds, costs $100K and is nowhere to be found?

If you've seen a bright orange machine with big rollers for tires, Dallas County would like to know.

The asphalt roller went missing during the severe storms in May. The $100,000 dollar machine was stolen in the dark sometime between the 25th and 27th.

Dallas County Sheriff's spokesperson Doug Sisk says it was stored near Jefferson Blvd and Cockrell Hill Road.

Sisk said detectives are "trying to track down the any suspects that might be involved — and the equipment itself."

The asphalt roller had the letters HAMM and the number 40763 on the side.

Three men in a white truck with a broken right tail light loaded it onto a trailer that also had its right tail light out.

A light-colored vehicle was also seen with them.

Tips left at 214-653-3430 will be forwarded to detectives.

