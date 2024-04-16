A planned get-away? Memo reveals more on outgoing Dallas City Manager’s resignation

Outgoing Dallas City Manager T.C. Broadnax’s resignation date has been moved to May 2 — nearly a month earlier than originally announced. That’s in an early April memo from Broadnax to the city attorney.

The memo also gives more insight into the events leading up to Broadnax’s late February resignation announcement — which had been in the works well before the news broke. Over the course of six days, most of the city council suggested that Broadnax leave his position, according to the memo.

He met with District 5 Council Member Jamie Resendez and District X Council Member Jaynie Schultz first, according to the memo. District 7 Council Member Adam Bazaldua, District 13 Council Member Gay Donnell Willis, Deputy Mayor Pro Tem Carolyn King Arnold, District 9 Council Member Paula Blackmon, District 10 Council Member Zarin Gracey and District 1 Council Member Chad West followed.

Broadnax said in the memo the list of council members he talked to — and when — was presented to City Attorney Tammy Palomino was for her “awareness and in the interest of transparency.”

Broadnax’s resignation was originally scheduled for early June — but that’s been moved up to early May.

"It has been my distinct honor and privilege to have served as your City Manager for the last seven years. I am proud of what we have accomplished together and grateful for the support I received during my tenure," Broadnax wrote in an email to city staffers in late February.

"It is my hope that my departure provides the City Council an opportunity to reset, refocus, and transition to a new City Manager that continues to move the City forward and will allow for a more effective working relationship with the Mayor and City Council moving forward."

Broadnax’s resignation comes at a time when the city faces major financial hurdles — like issuing over $1 billion in debt through bonds and remedying the severely underfunded Dallas Police and Fire Pension Fund.

But he’s not going far. Broadnax is slated to become Austin’s top city executive on May 6. That was finalized earlier this month. In Dallas, the outgoing city manager made an annual salary of over $400,000 — plus thousands more in cell phone reimbursements and a monthly car allowance.

A news release from late February — which cited District 5 Council Liaison Penny Anderly as point of contact — said Broadnax resignation comes “at the suggestion of the majority of the Dallas City Council.”

“The dynamic between…key citywide figures has unfortunately hindered the realization of our city’s full potential, and it is imperative that we address this issue head-on in order to move forward,” the statement said.

Council Member Bazaldua told KERA at the time that he believed the council has “no North Star” and that he hopes “this deep loss to our city results in leadership that we have been lacking.”

“Our city has truly benefited by having such a talented city manager leading our city. It’s unfortunate that this decision has been the direct result of an uncooperative environment fostered by the lack of city-wide leadership on our council,” Bazaldua said. “If it wasn’t apparent before, how imperative it is to cultivate a more collaborative and supportive atmosphere, I sure hope it is now.”

Broadnax has had a rocky relationship with Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson and others on the city council. In 2022, Johnson and three other council members called for his firing – that didn’t go through.

More recently, Johnson and Broadnax have disagreed over recommendations about the city’s $1.25 billion bond package.

For now — and until the council confirms a permanent candidate for the manager position — Kimberly Tolbert will act as an interim.

Tolbert has served up until now as the Deputy City Manager. She will make a salary of over $360,000 while in the temporary position.

“In closing, I will continue to communicate with you directly in the coming days related to all matters surrounding my resignation,” Broadnax said in his memo to the city manager.

Got a tip? Email Nathan Collins at ncollins@kera.org. You can follow Nathan on Twitter @nathannotforyou.

KERA News is made possible through the generosity of our members. If you find this reporting valuable, consider making a tax-deductible gifttoday. Thank you.