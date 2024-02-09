OSHA proposes $290K in fines following explosion at Sherwin-Williams plant in Garland

The U.S. Department of Labor is proposing more than $290,000 in penalties for Sherwin-Williams following last year’s explosion at a paint factory in Garland.

The August explosion at the manufacturing plant injured one employee and released chemicals into nearby creeks. OSHA cited the company for several serious violations, including improper chemical storage and a lack of employee training. The repeat violation is expected to cost Sherwin-Williams around $161,310, and the other eight violations each carry a $16,131 penalty.

The company did not respond to KERA's request for comment.

Sherwin-Williams has 15 business days to contest the investigation’s findings or pay the fines.

