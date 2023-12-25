KERA photographers document the 2023 year in North Texas

Like any other year, 2023 had its ups and downs.

There were moments of joy, such as the opening day of the State Fair of Texas and the sheer happiness of the Texas Rangers winning their first World Series championship.

There were also extreme lows, like the mass shooting at the Allen Premium Mall.

KERA's photographers captured the stories that propelled our community and tell the story of 2023.

Yfat Yossifor / KERA Jaylan Ford dances along to music in his earbuds while promoting local shops on South Cooper Street Monday, Jan. 23, 2023, in Arlington.

Jaylan Ford found his groove while dancing to promote local shops on South Cooper Street in Arlington. His more than 15,000 Instagram followers took notice when he took a break from dancing. He was back soon after.

Emily Nava / KERA Jesse shouts out chants and protests for LGBTQ+ rights in downtown Dallas on Saturday, April 1, 2023. The protest was hosted by the Freedom Road Socialist Organization.

Yfat Yossifor / KERA Midwife Becky Hines checks baby Ramsom after birth to mother Jessica Gamboa as the siblings watch Tuesday, March 28, 2023, at their home in Forney. The family wanted the children to learn about birth and involved them in the whole process.

Becky Hines is a certified professional midwife who works in the Dallas area. She assisted Jessica Gamboa at a home birth of her son. The two shared their incredible trust and friendship during the process.

Yfat Yossifor / KERA Daphne Rio dances up to Logan Bourbon during the Whose Game is it Anyway drag show Wednesday, April 12, 2023, at The Round-Up Saloon and Dance Hall in Dallas.

Daphne Rio is passionate about drag as an art form that’s a mix of costuming, makeup, drama, comedy. Lawmakers in the Texas Legislature have recently proposed bills regulating drag shows and performers are worried they can lose everything.

Yfat Yossifor / KERA Victor Ramirez hugs Gina Bennett, both work at the mall, at the memorial for the victims of Saturday’s shooting Monday, May 8, 2023, at Allen Premium Outlets in Allen. Eight people were killed when 33-year-old Mauricio Garcia opened fire at the mall. Five others remain hospitalized, three in critical condition.

On May 6 a gunman opened fire at the Allen Premium Mall with an AR-15 style assault rifle aimed at people on the sidewalk. Seven people died at the scene, officials said, while two died at the hospital. Seven more were injured.

Yfat Yossifor / KERA Members of the Mitotiliztli Yaoyollohtli Aztec dance company line up for the march for Santos Rodriguez 50th Anniversary Commemoration Sunday, July 23, 2023, Pike Park near downtown Dallas.

Santos Rodriguez was a 12-year-old boy shot and killed by a Dallas police officer 50 years ago. Dallas residents turned out Sunday, July 24, for a commemoration with a march that began at Pike Park near downtown Dallas.

Johnathan Johnson / KERA Big Tex during the Kroger Starlight Parade at the State Fair of Texas, Friday, Sept. 29, 2023, in Dallas.

Yfat Yossifor / KERA Fans scream in celebration as the Texas Rangers win the World Series over the Diamondbacks in Game 5 at a watch party Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2023, at Globe Life Field in Arlington.

On Nov. 1, the Texas Rangers made history.

The team beat the Arizona Diamondbacks in five games, with a decisive 5-0 shutout to become the World Series champions in the first time in franchise history.

Finda Koroma talks about her surprise finding an eviction notice and finding out her HOA foreclosed her home Monday Oct. 30, 2023, in Mesquite.

Finda Koroma has lived in her spacious brick four-bedroom home in Mesquite since 2005. But now, she’s facing eviction after her homeowner’s association board — some of her neighbors — voted to foreclose on her house and sold it to recoup a $3,542.64 debt.